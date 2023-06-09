ERLANGER, Ky., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DAV (Disabled American Veterans) announced the appointment of Bryan “Cody” VanBoxel as the executive director at the organization’s national headquarters in Erlanger, Kentucky, effective June 12.

VanBoxel was appointed to the position by National Adjutant and CEO Barry Jesinoski and approved by National Commander Joe Parsetich.

“Cody has risen within the ranks of DAV because of his steady and thoughtful leadership,” Jesinoski said. “With such a proven leader in this position at our national headquarters, DAV can be expected to continue to build upon its legacy of service for our disabled veterans and their families.”

VanBoxel is a service-connected disabled veteran of the Iraq War. As executive director, he will oversee employment initiatives, voluntary services, fundraising, accounting, membership activities, administration, information technology, communications, outreach, human resources, facilities and logistics critical to DAV’s mission of support for disabled veterans and their families.

A native of Hambden, Ohio, VanBoxel enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in June 2003 as an electronics maintenance technician. In 2005 he was accepted to the very selective Marine Security Guard program and subsequently served in West Africa, Eastern Europe and Asia. He spent nearly all of 2007 on duty in Iraq providing specialized security to Department of State and Multi-National Force-Iraq headquarters. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in January 2009.

VanBoxel attended Western Governors University, earning a bachelor of science degree in business management. He is also a Society of Human Resources Management Senior Certified Professional.

He and his wife Giedre have three children and reside in Union, Kentucky.

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

