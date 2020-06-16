DAV cancels national convention amid COVID-19 concerns

Breaking News
Cold Spring, Ky., June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) announced the cancelation of the 2020 DAV and Auxiliary National Convention slated for Aug. 1 through Aug. 4, 2020, in Dallas.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and well-being of DAV members, families and guests amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This cancelation marks only the second time in the organization’s 100-year history in which this annual event was not held. In 1942, as the United States ramped up involvement in World War II, the event was canceled. 

“We have continued to monitor conditions and guidance over the past few months in hopes that it would be possible to move forward with our most important annual event,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “However, based on guidance and feedback we have received from a variety of sources, we would not be able to effectively host an event that would allow us to complete our important business and ensure the safety of our veterans, Auxiliary members, families and other important guests.”

Updates to plans surrounding the 2020 DAV and Auxiliary National Convention can be found at www.dav.org/events/2020-national-convention. As the organization marks 100 years of service, it is still planning to host a centennial celebration in Cincinnati in September. Updates on those events can be found at www.dav.org/centennial.

DAV is scheduled to host its next national convention from July 24 to July 27, 2021, in Reno, Nev.

About DAV:
DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

 

