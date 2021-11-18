DAV expands scholarship program for youth volunteers

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Erlanger, KY, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is expanding its educational scholarship program to offer more opportunities and more money for its volunteers under 21 years old.

The DAV Scholarship Program expanded in the number of scholarships it offers and the value top recipients will receive. The charity is expanding available funds per year by $35,000. The first and second place awards increased, with the top award now totaling $30,000.

DAV National Voluntary Services Director John Kleindienst said the increases speak to the value DAV places on student volunteerism that helps veterans.

“We want to give young people every incentive to support and build relationships with America’s veterans,” said Kleindienst. “By increasing our already robust scholarship offerings, we hope to see more future leaders participating and do more to help them achieve their educational goals.”

Kleindienst said DAV streamlined the scholarship application process and widened its eligibility criteria. Students can complete the entire application online, including its 750- to 1,000-word essay. Students can accumulate the required 100 DAV-credited volunteer hours over a lifetime instead of just a calendar year. Also, DAV will now accept applications from the beginning of April through the end of February.

Students, even those already pursuing higher education, have a wide range of options to meet the volunteer-hour requirement, such as volunteering at a VA hospital, assisting veterans around their homes or helping maintain a community veterans memorial.

“Really, the only obstacle is your imagination,” said Kleindienst. “Anything that can be done for the good of veterans, and if they’re giving those hours on behalf of DAV, we want to find a way to honor that.”

Local DAV chapters have volunteer coordinators who can assist with properly crediting students’ hours. Recipients of DAV scholarships can use the money toward any accredited college, technical school or trade school program.

DAV’s scholarship program originated in 2007 and, despite the pandemic, saw its highest number of nominations ever in 2020. Kleindienst said he’s excited to see more applications and for the program’s expansion.

“To be able to reward a young man or woman for giving us their most precious commodity is the most rewarding thing in the world,” he said.

Volunteers can read more about the scholarships and apply at www.davscholarships.org.

About DAV:
DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their spouses, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

CONTACT: Brian Buckwalter
DAV (Disabled American Veterans)
BBuckwalter@dav.org

