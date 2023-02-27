WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DAV (Disabled American Veterans) announced the names of 10 dedicated veterans advocates being honored for their outstanding efforts and achievements on behalf of the men and women who served.

Federal executives, senators, representatives, congressional staffers and other veterans advocates are eligible for these honors, which recognize commitment and excellence in service to veterans, their families and their survivors.

“These public servants have illustrated an unmatched commitment to fighting for the best interests of veterans and their families,” said DAV National Commander Joe Parsetich. “Veterans are a nonpartisan issue, and these honorees worked tirelessly to ensure our nation keeps its promises to our nation’s heroes.”

Veterans Champion Award: The Honorable Jon Tester (Mont.), U.S. Senate, for his significant contributions, over the past 17 years in the United States Senate, to improve health care services and benefits for those who served. In that time, he has led bipartisan efforts to enact landmark legislation, including the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act, to provide long-overdue health care and benefits to toxic-exposed veterans; the VA MISSION Act, to bolster access to health care and expand caregiver assistance to more veterans and their families; the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act, to modernize and strengthen education benefits for veterans and service members; and the Deborah Sampson Act, to eliminate barriers to care and improve services for women veterans.

Outstanding Senate Legislator of the Year: The Honorable Bernie Sanders (Vt.), U.S. Senate, for his many years of leadership and bipartisanship on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of our nation’s ill and injured veterans. DAV greatly appreciates his efforts to expand dental care benefits for veterans—a long-standing legislative goal for our organization. We also salute his advocacy to improve programs and services for women veterans and increase access to mental health services for veterans with post-deployment mental health challenges, as well as his efforts to address the health impacts on veterans who experienced toxic exposures, the unfair practice of offsets related to concurrent receipt, and work to improve the VA claims and adjudication processes.

Outstanding House Legislator of the Year: The Honorable Jack Bergman (Mich.), U.S. House of Representatives, for his distinguished service on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and his dedication to promoting and advancing legislation to enhance the lives of those who have served. As ranking member of the Subcommittee on Health, he has been a staunch advocate and leader in efforts to expand and improve veterans health care programs and services. His leadership during the 117th Congress helped to enact critical legislation, including the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers (PAWS) for Veterans Therapy Act, the Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act, and the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act.

Outstanding Federal Executive of the Year: The Honorable Denis McDonough, secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, for his leadership and commitment over the past year to veterans who have been harmed by burn pits and other toxic exposures. We salute his proactive leadership in being the first secretary to recognize presumptive conditions related to toxic exposures without being expressly directed by Congress to do so, especially his decision to immediately begin recognizing presumptive conditions included in the Honoring our PACT Act. He has consistently fought to strengthen and sustain the VA health care system, including seeking record budget funding levels. As secretary, he also prioritized equitable access to health care and services for all veterans and has been a champion for ensuring a safe and welcoming environment at VA facilities through his support of the Stop Harassment and White Ribbon campaigns. Finally, we thank him for his ongoing commitment to reducing suicides among veterans and gratefully acknowledge the VA’s progress toward this critical goal.

DAV Special Recognition Awards:



Dr. Matthew Miller, national director, suicide prevention, Office of Mental Health Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, for his dedication, significant contributions and leadership in suicide prevention for veterans.

Ms. Samantha Gonzalez, senior policy advisor, Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, for her significant contributions as a policymaker devoted to advancing legislation to ensure quality health care and improved benefits and services for our nation's veterans.

Ms. Lindsay Dearing, staff member, Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, for her work and collaboration with DAV and the veterans community on passing legislation to improve benefits and care for toxic-exposed veterans—a long-standing DAV legislative priority.

Ms. Shauna Rust, staff member, Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, for her leadership and collaboration with DAV on veterans legislation to improve mental health services, long-term care and programs for women veterans.

Mr. Essam Attia, legislative assistant for Sen. Bernie Sanders, for his advocacy efforts and collaboration on legislative efforts to expand dental care eligibility for all veterans using VA health care.

Mr. Matt Reel, staff director for Rep. Mark Takano, House Veterans' Affairs Committee, for his leadership, significant contributions as an advocate and outstanding commitment to helping keep our promises to the men and women who served, their families and their survivors.

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

