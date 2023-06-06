DALLAS, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or “the Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Key First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Record revenue of $597.3 million in the quarter increased 32.4% from the first quarter of 2022. Including the pro forma contribution of Main Event in the first quarter of 2022, the year-over-year growth was $21.8 million, or 3.8%.

Pro forma combined comparable store sales (including Main Event branded stores) decreased 4.1% compared with the same period in 2022 and increased 10.3% compared with the same period in 2019.

Record Net income totaled $70.1 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared with net income of $67.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $182.1 million in the quarter increased 29.8% from the first quarter of 2022. Including the pro forma contribution of Main Event in the first quarter of 2022, the year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth was $7.9 million, or 4.6%.

The Company repurchased 3.6 million shares in the first quarter at a total cost of $125.5 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company has purchased an additional 2.1 million shares at a total cost of $74.5 million, bringing the total repurchases in fiscal 2023 to 5.7 million shares totaling $200.0 million, representing 11.8% of the outstanding shares as of the end of fiscal 2022.

Ended the quarter with $581.7 million of liquidity, which included $91.5 million in cash and $490.2 million available under its $500 million revolving credit facility.

Opened a new Dave & Buster’s store in Puerto Rico and three new Main Event stores in Little Rock, AR, Tucson, AZ, and Lexington, KY.

Signed two international franchise agreements for up to 15 stores in India and up to 5 stores in Australia.

“We are pleased to report strong results for our first quarter of fiscal 2023. Our extremely talented team of operators and support center employees continue to execute on the breadth of strategic opportunities we’ve identified to unlock significant revenue growth and cost efficiency opportunities in our business which will continue to bring meaningful upside to all stakeholders and in all macro-economic environments,” said Chris Morris, Dave & Buster’s Chief Executive Officer. “As a testament to the conviction we have in the long-term success of our business and the value we see in our shares, we have repurchased $200 million of common stock thus far in fiscal 2023, reducing our shares outstanding by nearly 12%. We see tremendous upside as we continue to drive value creation for our stakeholders and we look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.”

First Quarter 2023 Results

Total revenue was $597.3 million, an increase of 32.4% from $451.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Including the pro forma contribution of Main Event stores in the prior year period, total revenue increased 3.8% versus the first quarter of 2022.

Pro forma combined comparable store sales (including Main Event branded stores) decreased 4.1% compared with the first quarter of 2022 and increased 10.3% compared with the first quarter of 2019.

Operating income totaled $121.4 million, or 20.2% of revenue, compared with operating income of $98.7 million, or 21.8% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income totaled $70.1 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared with net income of $67.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $182.1 million, or 30.5% of revenue, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $140.3 million, or 31.1% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

Store operating income before depreciation and amortization totaled $206.4 million, or 34.6% of revenue, compared with store operating income before depreciation and amortization of $163.3 million, or 36.2% of revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, Cash Flow and Share Repurchases

The Company generated $92.4 million in operating cash flow during the first quarter, ending the quarter with $91.5 million in cash and $490.2 million of availability under its $500 million revolving credit facility, net of $9.8 million in outstanding letters of credit. The Company ended the quarter with a Net Total Leverage Ratio of 2.0x as defined under its Credit Agreement as the ratio of the aggregate principal amount of any Consolidated Debt less Unrestricted Cash and unrestricted Permitted Investments to Credit Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s maximum permitted Net Total Leverage Ratio is 3.5x.

The Company repurchased 3.6 million shares in the first quarter at a total cost of $125.5 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company has purchased an additional 2.1 million shares at a total cost of $74.5 million, bringing the total repurchases to 5.7 million shares totaling $200.0 million, representing 11.8% of the outstanding shares in fiscal 2023. The Company has $100 million remaining on its current repurchase authorization for fiscal 2023.

“We continue to make significant strides optimizing our business model to drive revenue, realize meaningful cost savings across the company and deploy our capital in high ROI opportunities,” said Michael Quartieri, Dave & Buster’s Chief Financial Officer. “Our significant liquidity profile, strong balance sheet, and substantial cash flow provide us the flexibility to invest in the business and opportunistically return capital to shareholders.”

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q Available

The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, will be available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website, contains a thorough review of its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Credit Adjusted EBITDA (calculated in accordance with the Company’s credit agreement, additional details of which can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K), Credit Adjusted EBITDA margin, Store operating income before depreciation and amortization, Store operating income before depreciation and amortization margin, and pro forma financials including Main Event branded stores prior to the Company’s ownership, reconciliations of which can be found on our website (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our operating performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies.

DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended April 30, 2023 May 1, 2022 Entertainment revenues $ 393.1 65.8 % $ 299.2 66.3 % Food and beverage revenues 204.2 34.2 % 151.9 33.7 % Total revenues 597.3 100.0 % 451.1 100.0 % Cost of entertainment (as a percentage of entertainment revenues) 34.3 8.7 % 26.8 9.0 % Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues) 56.0 27.4 % 43.2 28.4 % Total cost of products 90.3 15.1 % 70.0 15.5 % Operating payroll and benefits 130.6 21.9 % 93.4 20.7 % Other store operating expenses 170.0 28.5 % 124.4 27.6 % General and administrative expenses 31.4 5.3 % 28.3 6.3 % Depreciation and amortization expense 48.9 8.2 % 33.3 7.4 % Pre-opening costs 4.7 0.8 % 3.0 0.7 % Total operating costs 475.9 79.8 % 352.4 78.2 % Operating income 121.4 20.2 % 98.7 21.8 % Interest expense, net 30.7 5.1 % 11.4 2.5 % Income before provision for income taxes 90.7 15.1 % 87.3 19.3 % Provision for income taxes 20.6 3.4 % 20.3 4.5 % Net income $ 70.1 11.7 % $ 67.0 14.8 % Net income per share: Basic $ 1.46 $ 1.38 Diluted $ 1.45 $ 1.35 Weighted average shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 47.93 48.58 Diluted shares 48.47 49.45 Other information: Company-owned stores at end of period 208 144 Store operating weeks in the period 2,690 1,876 Total revenue per store operating weeks in the period (in thousands) $ 222.0 $ 240.5

DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Other Operating Data (unaudited, in millions) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet: April 30, 2023 January 29, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 91.5 $ 181.6 Other current assets 116.1 112.1 Total current assets 207.6 293.7 Property and equipment, net 1,185.5 1,180.2 Operating lease right of use assets 1,352.4 1,333.6 Intangible and other assets, net 948.9 953.5 Total assets $ 3,694.4 $ 3,761.0 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total current liabilities $ 409.5 $ 438.0 Operating lease liabilities 1,583.1 1,567.8 Other long-term liabilities 120.8 122.0 Long-term debt, net 1,221.1 1,222.7 Stockholders’ equity 359.9 410.5 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,694.4 $ 3,761.0

Summary Cash Flow Information: Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2023 May 1, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities: 92.4 148.6 Net cash used in investing activities: (50.8 ) (39.8 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities: (131.7 ) 4.4 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (90.1 ) 113.2

DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited, in millions)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the periods shown:

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2023 May 1, 2022 Net income $ 70.1 11.7 % $ 67.0 14.9 % Add back: Interest expense, net 30.7 11.4 Provision for income taxes 20.6 20.3 Depreciation and amortization expense 48.9 33.3 EBITDA 170.3 28.5 % 132.0 29.3 % Add back: Loss on asset disposal 0.7 0.2 Share-based compensation 6.7 3.6 Merger & integration costs 2.6 4.4 Information systems implementation costs and other items 1.8 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure $ 182.1 30.5 % $ 140.3 31.1 %

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization, a non-GAAP measure, for the periods shown:

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2023 May 1, 2022 Operating income $ 121.4 20.3 % $ 98.7 21.9 % Add back: General and administrative expenses 31.4 28.3 Depreciation and amortization expense 48.9 33.3 Pre-opening costs 4.7 3.0 Store operating income before depreciation and amortization, a non-GAAP measure $ 206.4 34.6 % $ 163.3 36.2 %

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net income to Credit Adjusted EBITDA, as defined in our senior secured credit facility, for the periods shown:

Thirteen Weeks Ended

April 30, 2023 Trailing Four Quarters Ended April 30, 2023 Net income $ 70.1 $ 140.2 Add back: Interest expense, net 30.7 106.7 Loss on debt extinguishment / refinancing — 1.5 Provision for income taxes 20.6 36.8 Depreciation and amortization expense 48.9 184.9 EBITDA 170.3 470.1 Add back: Loss on asset disposal 0.7 1.3 Impairment of long-lived assets and lease termination costs — 1.8 Share-based compensation 6.7 23.1 Merger and integration costs 2.6 23.5 Pre-opening costs 4.7 16.3 Entertainment revenue deferrals 4.7 13.1 Proforma Main Event adjustments (1) — 15.0 Information systems implementation costs and other items 1.8 2.4 Credit Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure $ 191.5 $ 566.6

(1) Total adjustment amount for Main Event for periods prior to the Company’s ownership during the trailing four quarter Test Period, as defined on a Pro Forma Basis in our senior secured credit facility.

The following table provides a calculation of Net Total Leverage Ratio, as defined in our senior secured credit facility, for the period shown:

As Of And For The Trailing Four Quarters Ended April 30, 2023

Credit Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 566.6 Total debt (1) $ 1,229.6 Less: Cash and cash equivalents $ (91.5 ) Add: Outstanding letters of credit $ 9.8 Net debt (b) $ 1,147.9 Net Total Leverage Ratio (b / a) 2.0 x

(1) Amount equals the face amount of debt outstanding less unamortized debt issuance costs and debt discount.

DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Supplemental Data (in millions)

The Company is providing the following supplemental unaudited pro forma financial information to assist investors in assessing the Company’s historical performance as though Main Event and the Company had been combined as of the beginning of the thirteen-week period ended May 1, 2022, which is the Company’s first quarter of fiscal 2022. The following unaudited pro forma condensed financial information has been presented in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 805, Business Combinations (“ASC 805”), and presents the combined results as though Main Event and the Company had been combined as of the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The unaudited pro forma financial information as presented below is for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the results of operations that would have been achieved if the acquisition had taken place at the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, nor is it necessarily an indication of trends in future results for a number of reasons, including, but not limited to, differences between the assumptions used to prepare the pro forma information, cost savings from operating efficiencies, potential synergies, and the impact of incremental costs incurred in integrating the businesses.

The Company has a fiscal year consisting of 52 or 53 weeks, ending on the Sunday after the Saturday closest to January 31. The fiscal year for Main Event historically ended on the last Tuesday in June. Main Event’s historical results in this supplemental unaudited pro forma financial information were derived from the unaudited financial information that conforms to the Company’s fiscal year end.

Fiscal Q1 2023 Fiscal Q4 2022 Fiscal Q3 2022 Fiscal Q2 2022 Trailing Four Quarters Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Actuals Consolidated Actuals Consolidated Actuals Pro Forma Combined Pro Forma Combined Pro Forma Combined Entertainment revenue $ 393.1 $ 360.2 $ 315.4 $ 365.3 $ 1,434.0 $ 1,428.2 Food and beverage revenue 204.2 203.6 165.9 179.2 752.8 736.8 Total revenue 597.3 563.8 481.2 544.6 2,186.8 2,165.1 Cost of entertainment 34.3 32.0 27.3 33.0 126.6 125.1 Cost of food and beverage and other 56.0 55.1 48.9 53.2 213.2 211.5 Total cost of products 90.3 87.1 76.3 86.2 339.8 336.6 Gross margin 507.0 476.7 405.0 458.3 1,847.0 1,828.4 Operating payroll and benefits 130.6 137.8 125.9 135.6 529.9 522.7 Other store operating expenses (a) 170.0 169.9 163.8 166.0 669.7 657.4 General and administrative expenses (b) 31.4 39.1 32.8 47.7 150.9 156.0 Depreciation and amortization expense 48.9 49.0 48.4 47.1 193.4 190.7 Pre-opening costs 4.7 3.8 3.9 4.6 17.0 17.4 Total operating costs 385.6 399.5 374.8 401.0 1,561.0 1,544.2 Operating income $ 121.4 $ 77.2 $ 30.1 $ 57.3 $ 286.0 $ 284.2

(a) Excludes $2.2 of Main Event gains related to preferred shares held by shareholders prior to its acquisition by Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in Q2 2022. (b) Excludes $49.0 of Main Event long-term incentive and change-in-control incentive compensation expenses in Q2 2022.

Fiscal Q1 2023

Fiscal Q4 2022

Fiscal Q3 2022

Fiscal Q2 2022

Comparable Store Sales & Average Weekly Sales Data (1) Consolidated Actuals

Consolidated Actuals

Consolidated Actuals

Pro Forma Combined

Total Comparable Store Sales % Change vs 2019 10.3 % 14.1 % 17.5 % 13.1 % Walk-in Comparable Store Sales % Change vs 2019 11.2 % 18.0 % 20.3 % 16.4 % Special Events Comparable Store Sales % Change vs 2019 (0.1 ) % (6.4 ) % (6.7 ) % (13.4 ) % Total Comparable Store Sales % Change vs prior year (4.1 ) % 19.0 % 13.3 % 4.3 % Walk-in Comparable Store Sales % Change vs prior year (6.4 ) % 12.1 % 8.0 % (2.0 ) % Special Events Comparable Store Sales % Change vs prior year 31.4 % 89.5 % 110.3 % 166.5 % F&B Comparable Store Sales % Change vs 2019 (3.5 ) % (1.8 ) % 0.8 % (2.6 ) % Entertainment/Other Comparable Store Sales % Change vs 2019 19.3 % 25.7 % 28.9 % 22.9 % F&B Comparable Store Sales % Change vs prior year 0.9 % 25.4 % 17.0 % 10.3 % Entertainment/Other Comparable Store Sales % Change vs prior year (6.5 ) % 15.6 % 11.4 % 1.5 % Total Stores at the end of the period 208 204 203 200 Total Store Operating Weeks 2,690 2,641 2,616 2,579 Total Store Average Weekly Sales (in thousands) $ 222 $ 213 $ 184 $ 211

(1) For proforma comparisons to prior year for Q1 2023, there were 185 comparable stores. For all other proforma comparisons to prior year and to 2019, there were 153 comparable stores.

Fiscal Q1 2023 Fiscal Q4 2022 Fiscal Q3 2022 Fiscal Q2 2022 Trailing Four Quarters Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Actuals Consolidated Actuals Consolidated Actuals Pro Forma Combined Pro Forma Combined Pro Forma Combined Operating Income $ 121.4 $ 77.2 $ 30.1 $ 57.3 $ 286.0 $ 284.2 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 48.9 49.0 48.4 47.1 $ 193.4 $ 190.7 EBITDA 170.3 126.2 78.5 104.4 479.4 474.9 Add: Loss on asset disposal 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.3 0.8 Impairment of long-lived assets (c) — — — 1.8 1.8 1.8 Share-based compensation (c) 6.7 8.5 3.2 4.7 23.1 20.0 Transaction & integration costs (c) 2.6 3.0 4.0 17.7 27.3 29.3 Other items, net 1.8 0.5 0.1 — 2.4 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 182.1 $ 138.4 $ 86.0 $ 128.8 $ 535.3 $ 527.4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 30.5 % 24.5 % 17.9 % 23.7 % 24.5 % 24.4 %

(c) Amounts recorded in General & Administrative expenses.

Fiscal Q1 2023 Fiscal Q4 2022 Fiscal Q3 2022 Fiscal Q2 2022 Trailing Four Quarters Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Actuals Consolidated Actuals Consolidated Actuals Pro Forma Combined Pro Forma Combined Pro Forma Combined Operating Income $ 121.4 $ 77.2 $ 30.1 $ 57.3 $ 286.0 $ 284.2 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 48.9 49.0 48.4 47.1 193.4 190.7 EBITDA 170.3 126.2 78.5 104.4 479.4 474.9 Add: Loss on asset disposal 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.3 0.8 Impairment of long-lived assets (c) — — — 1.8 1.8 1.8 Share-based compensation (c) 6.7 8.5 3.2 4.7 23.1 20.0 Transaction & integration costs (c) 2.6 3.0 4.0 17.7 27.3 29.3 Pre-opening costs 4.7 3.8 3.9 4.6 17.0 17.4 Amusement deferrals 4.7 6.4 1.8 1.3 14.2 14.9 Other items, net 1.8 0.5 0.1 — 2.4 0.6 Credit Adjusted EBITDA $ 191.5 $ 148.6 $ 91.7 $ 134.8 $ 566.6 $ 559.6