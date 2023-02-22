Logo Logo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Turbo Insurance Group, the nation’s preeminent provider of insurance solutions for enterprise business partnerships, has named David Brune Chief Executive Officer, as it continues its rapid growth in the United States. Brune brings over 30 years of P&C experience to the role. TIG specializes in building distribution channels for partners blending digital platforms and traditional fulfillment to maximize effectiveness for several industry verticals nationwide.

Most recently, Dave served as President of the Americas for Cover Genius, the global insurtech for embedded protection. At Cover Genius, he assisted in growing the business in the U.S. and driving the team responsible for developing innovative insurance structures globally.

“I am thrilled to announce David Brune as Turbo’s first CEO, who brings a rich pedigree of digital insurance success with him at the highest levels. In adding Dave to our team, we get a seasoned insurance executive with a winning track record of scaling businesses. Beyond his impressive work with Cover Genius, his experience includes leading the Digital Partners unit at Munich Re, launching dozens of global partnerships, and working alongside one of the industry’s most successful corporate venture funds. Dave’s experience immediately bolsters Turbo’s capabilities operationally and financially, aligning us with one of the brightest stars in transforming insurance products and delivery into the digital age,” said Myles Johnson, Turbo Insurance’s President.

“Turbo understands the competitive market that surrounds mortgage and insurance, which is why they take a dynamic approach, using innovative technology and a customer-first mindset to bridge the gap between mortgage and insurance,” said Brune. “As the world shifts to online, Turbo has an online quoting platform that shops 37 carriers, providing a quote portal within seconds of submitting five pieces of information, allowing clients and loan officers to confidently find the proper coverage and keep the process moving seamlessly. This type of technology and client-facing focus makes me extremely excited to make the switch to an industry-leading company like Turbo Insurance Group.”

Turbo Insurance Group makes getting great coverage a breeze. They cut the confusion out of insurance shopping and put each customer’s best interest first. They’re passionate about empowering customers with sound guidance so they can protect their futures with the best policies available. You’re passionate about building a better future and Turbo is passionate about helping you protect it.

Turbo works with 37 carriers, including Travelers, Nationwide, and Safeco. Turbo is also a trusted partner of the #1 lender, UWM, while also servicing all 50 states.

