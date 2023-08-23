LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced its management team will participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

The team will hold 1×1 meetings throughout the day on September 12, and the Company’s virtual presentation will be available starting September 11 at 7:00 a.m. ET. Please click here to register and view the on-demand presentation.

To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact your respective H.C. Wainwright representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com .

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, member FDIC. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

DAVE@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact