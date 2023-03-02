LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dave Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE, DAVEW), one of the leading U.S. neobanks on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in March 2023:
- JMP Securities Technology Conference is being held March 6 – 7, 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco, California. The Company will participate in a fireside chat and 1×1 meetings on March 7. Please click here to register for the conference. Additionally, the fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay here.
- Wolfe Research FinTech Forum is being held March 14 – 15, 2023 at the InterContinental Times Square in New York City. The Company will participate in 1×1 meetings on March 15. Please click here to register for the conference.
- Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference is being held March 22 – 23, 2023. The Company will host a virtual presentation and participate in 1×1 meetings on March 22. Please click here to register for the conference.
To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.
About Dave
Dave is on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave’s financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help millions of customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees and find work. For more information, visit www.dave.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
DAVE@elevate-ir.com
Media Contact
press@dave.com
