LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dave Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE, DAVEW), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Dave management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company’s website, along with the transcript, at https://investors.dave.com.

If you have any difficulty registering for or connecting to the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, member FDIC. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

DAVE@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Kira Sarkisian

press@dave.com