LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dave Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE, DAVEW), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.
Dave management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here
The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company’s website, along with the transcript, at https://investors.dave.com.
If you have any difficulty registering for or connecting to the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.
About Dave
Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, member FDIC. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on Twitter.
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
DAVE@elevate-ir.com
Media Contact
Kira Sarkisian
press@dave.com
- Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Intention to Commence a $4.0 Million Tender Offer for its Common Stock at Price of $0.70 per Share in Cash - July 20, 2023
- AITX’s Subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Announces Worksite Safety AI Analytic - July 20, 2023
- Pasithea Therapeutics Special Committee Rejects Unsolicited Bid from Lucy Scientific Discovery, Inc. - July 20, 2023