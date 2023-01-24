DHM outside shot of the Davenport House Museum

Savannah, GA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nearly 200 museum professionals recently descended upon Cartersville, Georgia, for the annual meeting of the Georgia Association of Museums (GAM). They arrived from all regions of the state, from Rome to Thomasville to Savannah. The theme of the 2023 conference was “Museums: The (Fill in The Blank) Frontier.” Attendees participated in a variety of sessions and workshops ranging from developing education programs to designing eye-catching exhibits and visiting with vendors whose products and services target the field. The highlight of the week was the annual GAM Awards Luncheon.

This year the Davenport House Museum (DHM) was presented the 2023 Multimedia Award for Virtual Youth Guide by GAM President Marcy Breffle and Award Committee Co-Chairs Melissa Swindell and Karin Dalton. The intention of DHM’s Youth Guide program is to provide younger online guests and the virtual community with a more accurate depiction of the Davenport family household, as well as the lives of enslaved people in a 19th century Southern port city. The legacy of the enslaved people – not only in the Davenport House, but also throughout Savannah – is critically important to the history of the city.

“We are very pleased to present this award to a very deserving recipient,” said GAM President Breffle. “Our members represent a good cross section of museums and cultural organizations in Georgia’s communities, large and small,” she added. “We are happy to honor institutions, staff members, volunteers, patrons, exhibits, and special projects that have excelled in providing inspiring programs and leadership.”

The Georgia Association of Museums (GAM) is a private, non-profit statewide organization dedicated to encouraging growth and improving professional practices of museums and non-profit galleries throughout the state. The annual conference is an opportunity for museum professionals, board members, volunteers, and supporters to share information and build relationships among museums and galleries throughout the state. The conference is hosted by a different community each year; next year’s conference will be in Athens, Georgia. For more information on the Georgia Association of Museums visit www.gamuseums.org.

The mission of the Davenport House Museum is to preserve and interpret the American Federal-style house and the artifacts within, built by master builder Isaiah Davenport for his household, with an emphasis on the years 1820-27. The DH seeks to educate, enrich, and inspire our visitors and the community, as well as recognize the historical role of the house in the founding of Historic Savannah Foundation. Situated on Columbia Square at the corner of State and Habersham Streets in historic downtown Savannah, it is one of the oldest brick structures in the city and sees approximately 40,000 visitors annually, through its guided tours and education programs. For more information, please visit www.davenporthousemuseum.org/programs/ or call 912-236-8097.

