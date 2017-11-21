David Cassidy, teen heartthrob of ‘The Partridge Family,’ dies at 67

(Reuters) – David Cassidy, a singer and actor whose androgynous features and jaunty voice made him a 1970s teen heartthrob on the television show “The Partridge Family,” died on Tuesday at age 67, his publicist said.
