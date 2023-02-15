Agile Frameworks Announces New Leadership and Member of Board of Directors

David Gagne, President and CEO, Agile Frameworks Agile Frameworks®, a leader in integrated field and lab management software for engineering services, and the leading provider of SaaS solutions to the construction materials testing (CMT) market in North America, today announced David A. Gagne as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, and his appointment to the Agile Frameworks Board of Directors.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agile Frameworks®, a leader in integrated field and lab management software for engineering services, and the leading provider of SaaS solutions to the construction materials testing (CMT) market in North America, today announced David A. Gagne as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, and his appointment to the Agile Frameworks Board of Directors.

Over the last 15 years David has successfully grown and scaled software companies to market leadership positions by delivering products and services rooted in a deep understanding of market and consumer needs. Prior to joining Agile Frameworks, David served as CEO of Nagios Enterprises and prior thereto, CEO and General Manager of MedHub LLC.

“Agile Frameworks is the most advanced provider of SaaS solutions to the engineering services industry today and is poised to create next generation solutions for thousands of users,” said W. Tobin Whamond, Partner of Long Arc Capital and Chairman of the Agile Frameworks Board of Directors. “David has a proven track record of success based on building fully aligned organizations with a strong culture, implementing a product-centric philosophy, and driving commercial excellence. We are thrilled to have him join as President, CEO and Director of Agile Frameworks and believe he will lead the company forward in a time of increasing growth and, as technology enablement of the architectural, engineering and construction industry accelerates, substantial opportunities for product and market expansion.”

“I am privileged and excited to be joining the Agile Frameworks team,” said David Gagne. “With our industry leading products, rapidly growing client base and deeply committed ownership we are uniquely positioned to build a category leading software company that helps to transform the geotechnical engineering services industry. We will continue to build upon this, relentlessly focusing on expanding and extending the value we deliver to our clients.”

Since receiving a majority investment by Long Arc Capital in 2021, Agile Frameworks has focused on accelerating its leadership position in building the best-in-class software to support the needs of the CMT and wider geotechnical engineering services industry. Agile Frameworks’ flagship product, MetaField®, provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time. MetaField is used by over 100 clients and 6,500 field users. MetaField streamlines workflow processes to create significant cost and time efficiencies, driving ROI and project insights, and enabling fast, accurate and compliant reporting for construction materials testing and other related field work.

About Agile Frameworks, LLC

Agile Frameworks® provides comprehensive software-as-a-service solutions that integrate corporate, field, and lab data for business process automation across architecture and engineering disciplines. We transform workflows, create high-value data, and deliver outputs you can trust, resulting in industry-leading productivity and profitability. MetaField®, our field and lab data collection and reporting platform, offers an all-in-one cloud-based digital workflow to automate and connect the process from project set up and scheduling, to mobile data collection and report submission. Companies that use MetaField experience a dramatic cost benefit and distinct competitive advantage. Build a new way forward at agileframeworks.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Long Arc Capital, LP

Long Arc Capital is a private equity firm based in New York City dedicated to building and scaling breakthrough technology and technology-enabled businesses. Founded in 2016, Long Arc has six Partners collectively with over 150 years of investing and operating experience. The firm has a philosophy of “active ownership,” partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams by bringing to bear a comprehensive suite of resources that advance the human capital, strategic, product development, technology, and financial strengths of its portfolio companies, with the goal of successfully driving their profitable growth. For more information about Long Arc Capital, please visit https://www.longarc.com.

Media Contact :

Lisa Thiel, Agile Frameworks

269.806.8489

lthiel@agileframeworks.com

Source :

Agile Frameworks, LLC; Long Arc Capital, LP

Related Links :

https://www.agileframeworks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5c35c7a-6da7-4267-90d7-e7e57d9de0c8