Champion for workers and environmental justice enters the race with a clear mission to deliver tangible results to AD 52.

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — David Girón, a first-generation Salvadoran American, dedicated public servant and environmental advocate, announced his candidacy for California State Assembly District 52 today. Girón, a lifelong renter, has been at the forefront of developing policies to raise wages, prioritize climate resilience, increase affordable housing, and improve mobility and transit access for all.

David Girón grew up in Los Angeles and was raised by a dedicated, tough single mother. At an early age, the values of personal responsibility, hard work and social justice were instilled in David by his mom, a custodian for over 33 years and founding member of the SEIU union created by custodians and security guards. David’s mom often had to work 2 or 3 jobs to make ends meet, and they both faced economic scarcity, environmental inequity, and housing instability—all sources of real-life experiences that helped guide David throughout his career in public service.

“Our campaign is about taking care of people locally, with an eye towards developing statewide policy to lift up working people and protect our environment,” said Girón. “I know firsthand that successful policies are designed with people in mind. For the challenges and crises we face, Sacramento needs to hear from the people and through our campaign, they will hear from us. Our campaign is about the air we breathe, the jobs we work, the transit we take and the rent we pay.”

For over 12 years, David has been sharply focused on improving government access, creating environmental equity and providing economic resilience for working-class families. From leading the effort to have the State significantly increase funding for people experiencing homelessness to implementing the LA voter-approved HHH initiative or fighting for increased wages for HERO pay during COVID-19, David’s actions highlight his commitment to improving the region.

“I believe in workers’ rights, good-paying jobs, affordable housing, small business success, access to government for all communities, and I am driven with an urgent focus on fighting the climate crisis,” added Girón.

David’s policy work led him to run the City Council’s Energy and Environment Committee, which resulted in the landmark LA100 plan, a nation-leading policy that will make the City of Los Angeles use 100% carbon-free and renewable energy by 2035. David’s work has resulted in the City getting serious about substantially expanding electric vehicle infrastructure while implementing green energy in buildings citywide. David also fought to eliminate oil rigs and drilling in Los Angeles, ensuring even more carbon emission protections for the public and our most vulnerable communities. While David ran the City Council’s Energy and Environment Committee, the Council adopted the Styrofoam and plastics elimination policy, which is being implemented. Over ten years ago, David worked for then Councilmember Paul Koretz on the plastic bag ban; David then worked on the plastic straw ban just a few years later.

David is a lifelong Angeleno, having received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with an emphasis in Constitutional Law from California State University, Northridge (CSUN). Throughout his life, he attended public schools, from Hobart Blvd Elementary School to Berendo Middle School and Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies (LACES). A passionate community advocate who has worked closely with residents, community organizations, labor unions, social justice organizations, and small business owners.

David also served as Board Vice-President for the Salvadoran American Leadership and Educational Fund (SALEF) and led delegation trips in 2018, 2019 and early 2020 to assist the migrant crisis at the southern border and in Tijuana, Mexico. David’s work led to over $50,000 being raised to feed, clothe, and provide medical assistance to Central America, Caribbean, South American and other refugees awaiting asylum.

Assembly District 52 encompasses much of Northeast Los Angeles (including the neighborhoods of Highland Park, Eagle Rock, Montecito Heights, Lincoln Heights, El Sereno, City Terrace, Silver Lake, East Hollywood, Los Feliz, Atwater Village, Glassell Park, Echo Park), East Los Angeles, and the southern section of the City of Glendale, which are the neighborhoods of Adams Square, Tropico, Pacific Edison, Mariposa, Somerset, Citrus Grove, Vineyard, and City Center / Downtown Glendale.

