David Graf Named Vice President and Group President of Carpenter Technology’s Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) Business Segment

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) today announced that Dr. David Graf has been appointed to lead Carpenter Technology’s Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) business segment as Vice President and Group President – SAO, effective July 1, 2021.

“David’s demonstrated leadership, strong business acumen and deep technical knowledge will play a pivotal role in ensuring SAO and Carpenter Technology continually deliver as the preferred solutions provider to our customers,” said Tony R. Thene, President and CEO.

Since joining Carpenter Technology in 2018 as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Dr. Graf has been instrumental in driving improvements in multiple disciplines. As CTO, Dr. Graf increased the focus of the Research & Development (R&D) organization on strategic alignment with commercial targets, resulting in higher value, customer-driven R&D investments, as well as accelerated innovation. He also oversaw the Company’s intellectual property portfolio and developed and executed a strategy to increase the quality and quantity of the Company’s patent filings. Dr. Graf partnered with the Commercial team to launch the Company’s electrification center of expertise at the Reading, PA facility, hiring top talent and driving capital investments. In addition, in 2020, Dr. Graf assumed leadership of the Carpenter Additive business where he led activities to restructure, reorganize and streamline the business activities.

Prior to joining Carpenter Technology, Dr. Graf worked for W.R. Grace for eight years, where he served as Global R&D Director; as well as General Manager Americas and Vice President of Marketing for the Specialty Catalysts division. Prior to that, he worked for The Dow Chemical Company for 12 years in a variety of R&D leadership roles.

Dr. Graf received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Michigan State University. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota and worked as a Postdoctoral Associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Media Inquiries:  Investor Inquiries:
Heather Beardsley  The Plunkett Group
+1 610-208-2278   Brad Edwards
[email protected]  +1 914-582-4187
  [email protected] 

