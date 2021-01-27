David Horne Appointed to Comic Relief US Board of Directors

New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comic Relief US announced today the appointment of David Horne to the organization’s Board of Directors.

A Certified Public Accountant, David brings over 20 years’ experience as a CFO and finance leader in the non-profit sector, with significant experience overseeing large portfolios of multi-million dollar operating budgets.

In his newly appointed role, David will also chair Comic Relief US’s Audit and Risk Committee, which is responsible for oversight of the budget, audit and reporting of the Comic Relief US annual financial results.

David is currently Chief Financial Officer for The Cabrini Foundation, a private foundation that supports the health and well-being of vulnerable New Yorkers through grants to bolster the health outcomes of diverse communities, eliminate barriers to care, and bridge gaps in health services. He was previously the CFO of the March of Dimes Foundation and the Island Peer Review Organization. He is also a member of the Financial Accounting Standards Board Not for Profit Advisory Committee, which works to improve the transparency and usefulness of nonprofits’ financial statements.

In addition to his financial management proficiency David has broad experience in grantmaking, risk management, strategic planning, revenue analytics, HR and financial systems implementation, and employee benefits. He holds an MBA from Sacred Heart University.

David takes on the role as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee from Rick Trowbridge, who served in the position since 2015.

“We are thrilled to welcome David Horne as the newest member of the Comic Relief US board,” said Michele Ganeless, Interim Board Chair for Comic Relief US. “David’s combination of experience, leadership and passion will help to fuel both the organization’s growth and our aspirations to create greater, more meaningful impact in communities across the US and around the world. David will take over from Rick Trowbridge in leading the Risk and Audit Committee, and on behalf of the entire Comic Relief US Board, we are so grateful for Rick’s vision and commitment over the last six years.”

Comic Relief US harnesses the power of entertainment and engagement to drive positive change around the critical issues identified in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Its tentpole campaign, Red Nose Day, has raised over $240 million since 2015, supporting programs that have positively impacted over 25 million children.

Also serving on the Comic Relief US Board are: Kevin Cahill (former Chair of Comic Relief US), co-founder of Comic Relief UK and Red Nose Day Richard Curtis (writer-director and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate), Andy Cook (General Manager, bgC3/Bill Gates Catalyst 3), Richard Hofstetter (Partner of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, PC), Jacki Kelley (CEO, Americas, Dentsu Aegis Network), Alison Moore (CEO, Comic Relief US) and Yvonne Moore (Founder & Managing Director, Moore Philanthropy).

ABOUT COMIC RELIEF US

Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive change with the vision to create a just world from poverty and help those who need it most in the U.S. and around the world. Campaigns include Red Nose Day and Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit www.comicrelief.org. Follow @ComicReliefUS on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

