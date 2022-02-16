Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / David Howell Releases ‘Breaking Into Prison’: How God Used a Womanizing Jailbird and Drunk to Get the Word Out

David Howell Releases ‘Breaking Into Prison’: How God Used a Womanizing Jailbird and Drunk to Get the Word Out

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

New Book Release From David Howell

Featured Image for David Howell, author

Featured Image for David Howell, author
Featured Image for David Howell, author

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — David Howell’s new release, Breaking Into Prison, presents God’s unfathomable love, grace, and kindness through the showcasing of God’s glorious working through the transformation of an unredeemed life to be filled with zeal to spread the Gospel to prisons and detention centers across the United States and abroad. God in His kindness brought the author out of his old ways of being self-centered, a drug addict, an alcoholic and a womanizer to reveal an unending story of God’s abundant Grace.

Prison evangelist, multi-published Christian author and businessman, David Howell, has a call from God to “Reach millions with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Yet, this book is not a biography on David Howell. This book reveals how God wastes nothing, even past failures, and creates a new vessel of honor and glory to represent God and in such a way that is pleasing to God. Faith, hope and the new life in Christ are found. Freedom and peace can be one’s portion in life. 

Howell’s book sheds light on the importance of the atonement of Christ, God’s gracious gift of salvation, and is bringing freedom in Christ to millions of prisoners. His ministry and books offer an in-depth and an easy-to-understand format with Scripture and visual representation that helps prisoners grow spiritually. Foundational truths of coming to Jesus represents the importance of the regeneration of the spirit, the renewal of the mind in Christ Jesus and brings the truth of the Gospel in simple ways. David Howell also includes shocking statistics of prisons, jails, and detentions centers, that despite the common myth that Christian material is easy to come by in prison, the material is often missing and insufficient. 

David Howell’s nationwide prison ministry is serving the local prison, chaplains, and inmates with salvation and true discipleship. As founder of Prison Evangelism (www.prisonevangelism.com), his books have reached over 5 million in prison. Lives and families are being transformed through such. David Howell’s Prison Evangelism’s mission and goal is to fully “reach the incarcerated for Christ in Federal, State, and local prisons, jails, and detention centers throughout the United-States and beyond.”

A hard copy of Breaking Into Prison will be mailed to media persons on request to: davidhowell@prisonevangelism.com.                                                                                          

As a multi-published author, David Howell, has published next step books such as: How to be a Child of God (Witness Edition), Fully Alive and Finally Free / Knowing God as Father, and Seeking God Through Prayer and Meditation.

Breaking Into Prison
Publisher ‏ : ‎ David Howell, Author (November 5, 2021)
Language : ‎ English Paperback ‏ : ‎ 244 pages 
ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-0578923550

For more information about David Howell (author), his prison ministry, or his books, visit: prisonevangelism.com, howtobeachildofgod.com, or davidhowell@prisonevangelism.com or call him at 713-623-0690.

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for David Howell, author

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.