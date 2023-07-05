David Huisenga David Huisenga

Ashburn, VA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are very happy to announce that David Huisenga has joined our team at Domo Tactical Communications as our Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America.

“Appointing David to lead our North America offices expands our ability to support the security needs of our customers globally,” said Paul Sangster, President, CODAN Communications. “I look forward to working with David to establish strong partnerships and deliver end-to-end solutions that address our customers’ mission-critical needs.”

David has over 20 years of leadership experience in bringing specialized communications systems into the U.S. and international militaries and governments. David recently served as the Chief Strategy Officer for Sigma Defense. Previously, David was the President and CEO of Klas Government for 9 years.

Of his new position, David says: “I am beyond excited to be leading the DTC Team in North America. As a user of DTC products, I appreciate the quality, unique features, and performance they offer. I look forward to meeting and supporting our current customers and introducing the existing and future products into new markets.”

David has served on the board of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Washington D.C. Chapter, as the President, Vice-President, and Treasurer. And he was also recognized as one of the Tech100 Executives by the Northern Virginia Technology Council in 2021 for driving technology innovation, leading economic growth, and making a positive impact in the region.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology and a Masters of Engineering Management in System Engineering from Old Dominion University.

About Domo Tactical Communications

DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders. DTC is headquartered in the US with locations in the UK and Denmark, with over 160 employees.

About CODAN Communications

CODAN Communications is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.

CODAN Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.

