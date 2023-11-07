This annual award celebrates emerging leaders in managed care research with outstanding long-term contributions.

David J. Meyers, Ph.D., recipient of the AJMC 2023 Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award The American Journal of Managed Care honored Dr. David J. Meyers with the Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award on Nov. 7 at the Patient-Centered Oncology Care conference.

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC), the leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is thrilled to announce that David J. Meyers, Ph.D., has been recognized with the prestigious 2023 AJMC Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award.

Dr. Meyers, an assistant professor at Brown University School of Public Health, who has published more than 70 articles and has made outstanding contributions to the field of managed care research, will be presented with the award at the Patient-Centered Oncology Care® 2023 conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 7 by AJMC Co–Editor-in-Chief Mark Fendrick, M.D.

“Dr. Meyers’ commitment to advancing managed care research is truly commendable,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of AJMC. “He exemplifies the qualities that the Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award seeks to celebrate, and we are proud to honor him for his achievements.”

The award was established in honor of Seema S. Sonnad, Ph.D., former associate editor of AJMC, who passed away in June 2015. Dr. Sonnad served as a mentor to many young researchers and was the inspiration for an award that recognizes individuals who exemplify the spirit of innovation and leadership in managed care research.

Dr. Meyers’ commitment to equity is evident throughout his work, and he currently leads studies on disparities in the Medicare Advantage program and on transgender health equity in Medicare. Dr. Meyers has also served the managed care field through extensive peer reviewing and as a member of Academy Health’s Health Economics Interest Group. Through his extensive engagement with policy makers to disseminate his research findings and shape health policy, he is making significant contributions to the field of health policy at this early stage of his career.

Additionally, Dr. Meyers has been exceptionally generous with his time as a mentor for public health students from underrepresented backgrounds. As an interim graduate program director for the Department of Health Services, Policy, and Practice’s doctoral program in health services research and as chair of the doctoral program’s admission committee, he has been a vocal advocate to promote diversity in the admitted class and has volunteered his time to recruit Ph.D. students from underrepresented backgrounds.

The award committee was impressed by the breadth and strength of Dr. Meyers’ research output, as well as his dedication to communicating his findings to policy makers and the news media. The committee also appreciated his advocacy to promote diversity and mentor students from underrepresented backgrounds, a cause that was very important to Dr. Sonnad.

“I’m truly honored to receive this award in Dr. Sonnad’s memory,” said Dr. Meyers. “While I never had the privilege to meet her, her passion for the field and her commitment to mentoring the next generation is a tremendous example to look up to. I believe health policy and health services research has the potential to truly impact people’s lives, and I will try to live up to her legacy moving forward.”

About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive, multimedia brands combine the perspectives of payers, providers, policymakers, and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Media Contact:

Lauren Garafola

MJH Life Sciences

lgarafola@mjhlifesciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3811620-9e8e-4650-ab74-8c4c6f654da8