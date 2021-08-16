Breaking News
David King Joins Greystone Special Servicing as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that David King has joined the Special Servicing group as a Managing Director, reporting to Rob Russell, President of Special Servicing. In this new role, Mr. King will drive continued and strategic growth of the division, which currently manages a portfolio of assets totaling $21.1 billion.

Mr. King joins Greystone from CWCapital Asset Management, where he served as Senior Vice President and Head of CRE Credit and Underwriting. In this capacity, Mr. King oversaw the acquisition of servicing rights on over $125 billion of new issue CMBS and Agency subordinate bond offerings. Prior to CWCapital, Mr. King was an Acquisitions Associate at Stoltz Real Estate Partners, where he was actively involved in the acquisition, disposition, and management of the firm’s roughly $2 billion of assets under management.

As a result of the pandemic’s impact on the retail and hospitality sectors, the role of special servicers has become more prominent. With a goal of resolving outstanding debt issues and stabilizing assets for long-term success, special servicing serves a critical role in times of market volatility, and aligns with Greystone’s primary servicing platform, which services $56 billion in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD-insured, bridge and balance sheet loans.

“David’s expertise will be invaluable to the growth of our special servicing capabilities, which have expanded incredibly fast over the past 18 months,” said Mr. Russell. “As a complementary addition to Greystone’s CMBS and other lending platforms, we are building a solution-oriented offering for clients no matter where the market may take their assets.”

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

