Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DAVID LERNER INVESTOR ALERT: KlaymanToskes Announces Preparation to File FINRA Arbitration Claim seeking more than $1,000,000 on Behalf of Investor who Purchased Spirit of America Fund

DAVID LERNER INVESTOR ALERT: KlaymanToskes Announces Preparation to File FINRA Arbitration Claim seeking more than $1,000,000 on Behalf of Investor who Purchased Spirit of America Fund

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KlaymanToskes (“KT”) announces that it is preparing to file a claim against David Lerner Associates (“David Lerner”) on behalf of an investor who sustained losses due to investment and sector concentrations in proprietary products invested in non-traded Oil & Gas Investments offered exclusively to David Lerner clients. Specifically, this case focuses on Spirit of America Fund (NASDAQ:SOAEX), one of three David Lerner proprietary funds that have recently seen a precipitous decline.

According to the claim, the investor was seeking to preserve his investment principal, while earning supplemental income to provide for his growing family, including his children’s educations and other future needs. As part of the strategy implemented by David Lerner, the investor was recommended to concentrate his entire account in a single investment, Spirit of America Fund. In addition, the investor was unaware that this fund, like the other proprietary David Lerner funds, contained high commissions (up to 10%), which incentivized financial advisors to recommend these products. Ultimately, due to the unsuitable strategy, the investor has lost more than $1,000,000 in investment principal.   In addition, most of the interest payments received by the investor are now considered return of capital.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate on behalf of our client who was solicited to concentrate his accounts in a single investment, Spirit of America Fund. If you held accounts with David Lerner and were recommended a trading strategy involving a concentration in Spirit of America Fund and/or were solicited to invest in other high commission proprietary products, and you have information relating to the management and supervision of your accounts, you are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special Investor Report.

About KlaymanToskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation, on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $200 million for investors in arbitration and more than $300 million as counsel in investor class actions. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York and Puerto Rico.

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/david-lerner-investor-alert-klaymantoskes-announces-preparation-to-file-finra-arbitration-claim 

Contacts:

KlaymanToskes
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.,
(561) 542-5131
[email protected]
www.klaymantoskes.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.