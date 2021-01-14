Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / David Lucchese, Everi’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Digital, Appointed President of AGEM

David Lucchese, Everi’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Digital, Appointed President of AGEM

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products, financial technology and loyalty solutions, announced today that David Lucchese, its Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Digital, has been appointed President of AGEM (Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers). Mr. Lucchese’s two-year term began January 12, 2021.

“AGEM is very pleased to welcome David Lucchese as our President for the next two years,” said Marcus Prater, Executive Director of AGEM. “His vast experience and deep understanding of the issues facing gaming suppliers will serve him well as we navigate a difficult path brought on by the pandemic. We will forge ahead under his leadership and the overall gaming industry will emerge from this in a better position by working together to promote a spirit of cooperation championed by Dave, the AGEM Officers, and our member companies.”

“I am delighted that my peers have selected me as the newest President of AGEM,” said Mr. Lucchese. “I look forward to working with the entire AGEM leadership team and our member companies, maintaining the collaborative efforts which have served us well throughout the years. Together, we will continue to ensure that the voices of AGEM’s worldwide members are heard on important political, regulatory, problem gambling and other matters”.

About Everi
Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, digital, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Join Everi on Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Everi Holdings Inc.
William Pfund
VP, Investor Relations
(702) 676-9513 or [email protected]

JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
(212) 835-8500 or [email protected]

Media Relations
Dona Cassese
VP, Marketing
(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.