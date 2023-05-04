Entrepreneur of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures.

Washington, D.C., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that David Wellisch, CEO and Co-Founder of Collage Group has been named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur of The Year is a preeminent competitive business award for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.

Wellisch was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“It is truly humbling to be considered for such a prestigious honor,” Wellisch said. “This recognition – which I share with my talented leadership, staff, and members – is further acknowledgement that Collage Group is indeed successfully supporting brands’ journey to more authentically understand, serve, and engage diverse America.”

Collage Group, a leading provider of cultural intelligence, is partnered with more than 300 of America’s iconic brands across 12 industries to connect with diverse America.

Regional award winners will be announced on Thursday, June 22, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the U.S. since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, N.A.; SAP America; and the Kauffman Foundation. In Mid-Atlantic, sponsors also include Cresa Global, Inc., Cooley LLP, DLA Piper LLP, ADP, and Kelly Benefits.

About Collage Group

Collage Group is the leading source of cultural intelligence about diverse consumers to more than 300 of America’s iconic brands across 12 industries. Through our consumer insights, data, tools, and best practices, we work with marketing and insights professionals to help them more effectively and efficiently understand, reach, and engage diverse consumers in the midst of America’s seismic cultural transformation. For more than 10 years, we have provided brands with the tools needed to build the Cultural Fluency necessary to activate consumers across race, ethnicity, generation, sexuality, gender, and parent-child relationships. Learn more about why America’s iconic brands turn to Collage Group for diverse consumer insights and best practices.

