DAVIS ELEN ADVERTISING WINS EIGHT TELLY AWARDS

DAVIS ELEN ADVERTISING WINS EIGHT TELLY AWARDS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Los Angeles, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Creative Work for Toyota Wins Gold but the Agency Also Snags Silver and Bronze for Social Media and Celebrity Endorsement Campaigns

The Telly Awards, honoring excellence in video and television across all screens, has announced this year’s winners, including eight wins for Davis Elen Advertising, one of the largest independently owned advertising agencies on the West Coast.  

“We are truly humbled, and we thank the Tellys for this gracious recognition. Moreover, we celebrate our many Davis Elen team members for contributing to this achievement, as it takes a small village to deliver such quality of work.” – David Moranville, Co-President, and Chief Creative Officer.

Davis Elen is taking home Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards for work spanning across a diverse portfolio of creative for its prestigious roster of clients including Toyota, McDonald’s, Smart & Final, Lively and Alkaline 88®. This year’s eight awards mark 51 total Telly wins since 2015.

Davis Elen Advertising 2022 Telly Awards

Toyota Offer Card Theatre – Campaign
WINNER: GOLD, BRANDED CONTENT – COMMERCIALS

Toyota Offer Card Theatre “Forklift”
WINNER: BRONZE BRANDED CONTENT – AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota Offer Card Theatre “Conductor”  
WINNER: BRONZE, BRANDED CONTENT – AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota Offer Card Theatre “Fortune Teller
WINNER: BRONZE, BRANDED CONTENT – AUTOMOTIVE

Smart & Final “What’s Inside”
WINNER: SILVER, BRANDED CONTENT – SOCIAL

Alkaline 88®  “Shaqelicious”
WINNER: SILVER, BRANDED CONTENT – CAMPAIGN: INFLUENCER/CELEBRITY

McDonald’s “Coffee Fresh Start”
WINNER: SILVER, BRANDED CONTENT – CAMPAIGN: PROMOTIONAL

Lively® “Worlds Apart”
WINNER: BRONZE, BRANDED CONTENT – HEALTH & SAFETY

About The Telly Awards
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Media, Production Hub, and Independent Filmmaker Project.

About Davis Elen Advertising
Davis Elen is a full-service, independently owned advertising agency with $300 million in billings. Headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, it also has four satellite offices across the country. Since its inception in 1948, Davis Elen has remained focused on one guiding principle: Thinking that matters. The agency challenges itself with delivering change-making solutions for its prestigious roster of clients including Toyota, McDonald’s, Lively, Smart & Final, Dice, Zircon and PeaTos. Whether it’s brand-building strategies, creative services and/or media planning designed to deliver results, the Davis Elen approach leads with thinking that will cut through the clutter and separate its clients from the competition. For more information, visit www.daviselen.com.

Contact
Derek Morrison
communications@daviselen.com

