Alzheimer’s Experts Share Insights from Deploying Alzheimer’s Timely Detection Technologies Around the World at Virtual Learning Laboratory

New York, NY, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) will hold the fourth meeting of its Healthcare System Preparedness Learning Laboratory “The Power of Technology in Alzheimer’s Early Detection: A Roadmap for Global Implementation,” June 21 from 8:00-9:30am EDT. Alzheimer’s experts from global patient advocacy, research, policy, tech / biotech organizations convened by the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative:

David Bates

Linus Health Simon Njuguna

Ministry of Health, Kenya Joel Braunstein

C 2 N Diagnostics Brad O’Connor

Cogstate Hilary Evans

Alzheimer’s Research UK; Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission Tom O’Neill

Cognivue Phyllis Ferrell

Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative;

Eli Lilly & Company Mark Roithmayr

Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) Kristine Galstyan

Ministry of Health, Armenia Daniel Soranz

Ministry of Health, Brazil Tim MacLeod

Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative George Vradenburg

Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Kristina Malzbender

Gates Ventures Kosuke Wada

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan

Policy, advocacy, research, tech and biotech experts will present the latest findings from current research initiatives pioneering the adoption of Alzheimer’s early detection technologies into clinical practice, as well as address policy challenges, implications and opportunities for global implementation and adoption. Speakers will review the diagnostic and policy environment, share insights and results from deploying early detection technologies – including digital cognitive assessments and blood based biomarkers – in healthcare settings across 7 countries around the world, and discuss the need and opportunity for global policy transformation to increase timely detection of cognitive impairment. Specific topics include:

What the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative and 19 key program partners across 12 countries have learned so far about enabling early detection using digital cognitive assessments and blood-based biomarkers in primary care and how this differs across high medium and low-resources countries and healthcare settings.

How demonstration projects for timely detection of cognitive impairment have elicited key learnings and opportunities for further implementation, integration and adoption.

WHERE: Zoom; Please register using this link: http://bitly.ws/DhKM

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 8:00am-9:30am EDT

WHY: The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) is a global effort to spark genuine collaboration among scientists, healthcare providers, government health ministers, philanthropists and corporate leaders, to speed innovation and stop Alzheimer’s disease. Launched at the World Economic Forum’s 2021 meeting on The Davos Agenda, the Collaborative is committed to a new vision for a collective global response against the challenges Alzheimer’s presents to patients, caregivers and healthcare systems.

The DAC Healthcare System Preparedness Learning Laboratory convenes national public health, policy and research organizations, and industry from high, medium, and low resource settings, to share learnings from Alzheimer’s research initiatives aimed at common operational challenges in healthcare system preparedness. Through a series of convenings of the DAC Healthcare System Preparedness Learning Laboratory, these representatives will be able to engage with, inform, and learn from shared projects regarding how best to introduce new methods into their operational systems.

