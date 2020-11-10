DAV’s Charitable Service Trust provides a $1M grant to support veterans suicide prevention

COLD SPRING, KY., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Charitable Service Trust has awarded a $1 million grant to Save A Warrior, a nonprofit committed to ending the staggering suicide rate plaguing veterans, active-duty military and first responders. The grant will be used to support the construction and development of Save A Warrior’s new DAV National Center of Excellence to provide a healing outlet for ill and injured veterans combatting suicide and mental health issues.

Since 2012, Save A Warrior has utilized their Integrated Intensive Retreat (IIR) program to provide counseling services to veterans for issues including mental health and wellness, suicide prevention and post-traumatic stress.

“We could not be more impressed with the work Save A Warrior has done to address veteran suicide and mental health,” said Charitable Service Trust President Richard Marbes. “We are honored to aid in their mission and look forward to working collaboratively to improve the lives of the men and women who served.”

“Save A Warrior is both honored and grateful to partner with an organization that embodies excellence and service to others—DAV and its Charitable Service Trust,” said Save A Warrior Executive Director Adam Carr. “Save A Warrior is widely known as the thought leader and disruptor in the fight against veteran suicide. This alignment of two tip-of-the-spear organizations will serve generations of veterans to come. The National Center of Excellence for Complex Post Traumatic Stress (C-PTS) will serve as a think tank for establishing best practices in the fight against the suicide pandemic.”

About DAV:

DAV and its Charitable Service Trust are dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. To carry out this responsibility, the Trust supports physical and psychological rehabilitation programs, enhances research and mobility for veterans with amputations and spinal cord injuries, benefits aging veterans, aids and shelters homeless veterans, and evaluates and addresses the needs of veterans wounded in recent wars and conflicts. DAV also ensures veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

About Save A Warrior:

Founded in 2012, Save A Warrior™ (SAW™) is the original, Warrior-led solution committed to ending the staggering suicide rate plaguing our Veterans, active-duty military and first responders. Having shown nearly 1,200 Warriors The Hero’s Journey home, SAW offers an alternative, holistic service that equips our heroes with a community of support and effective techniques to overcome the symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress and suicidal ideations. The organization conceives, originates and produces Integrated Intensive Retreat (IIR) program experiences to transform the way our heroes live their lives. Novel. Disruptive. Essential.

###

CONTACT: Mary Dever DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 202-314-5233 [email protected]