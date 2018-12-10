Dawson James Updates Report and Reiterates Buy Rating on Cinedigm with $2.67 Price Target

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 29 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Monday, December 10, 2018, Dawson James analyst Barry Sine updated coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), with a Buy Rating and price target of $2.67. The report can be found at https://dawsonjames.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/CIDM-12102018-update.pdf. This announcement does not constitute any endorsement or other support of the report.

ABOUT Cinedigm

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) powers custom content solutions to the world’s largest retail, media and technology companies. The global company provides premium feature films and series to digital platforms including iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, cable and satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirecTV, and major retailers including Wal-Mart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm’s unique capabilities, content and technology, the company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing digital-first channel business, with nine networks under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire OTT ecosystem. With reciprocal distribution partnerships in both the United States and China, Cinedigm’s growing stable of platforms has unprecedented availability in the two largest markets in the world. Learn more about Cinedigm at www.cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm™ and Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp™ are trademarks of Cinedigm Corp. www.cinedigm.com.

Disclaimer
For Informational Purposes Only – The company assumes no responsibility for the accuracy of reports prepared by outside third parties, nor does it endorse any of the projections, recommendations or conclusions made herein.

Press Contact for CIDM:

Jill Newhouse Calcaterra
310-466-5135
[email protected]

