Multiple Hayden Outdoors Real Estate Brokers Win National and Regional Awards

2023 APEX Awards Hayden Outdoors brings in multiple awards at the 2023 Apex Awards.

RLI Apex Award 2023 National Broker of the Year in Ranch Sales Dax Hayden wins 2nd consecutive award as Ranch Broker of the Year.

Windsor, CO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dax Hayden, with Hayden Outdoors Real Estate in Windsor, CO, has been recognized as the APEX 2023 National Broker of the Year in Ag Land Ranch Sales by the REALTORS® Land Institute as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report.

This is the 2nd year in a row the Kansas native has outsold the country in Ranch land sales.

“It’s an honor to represent the landowners of rural properties across the country,” says Hayden. “Our team of land specialists and staff continues to deliver an immense amount of value to the sellers and buyers of rural land. From land research, marketing and advertising of the properties we sell, to buyer representation and due diligence during a transaction, we strive to offer exceptional services that outperform the competition.”

Austin Callison was awarded the Regional Ranch Land and Residential Land Broker of the Year Awards for Region 4 (ID, MT, OR, WA) and both Callison and John Herrity were recognized as 2023 Apex Producers Club award winners.

Hayden was recognized by RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE, as well as The Land Report’s Co-founders Eddie Lee Rider Jr. and Eric O’Keefe at a special awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 12, during RLI’s 2024 National Land Conference (NLC24) in Louisville, KY.

“We are incredibly proud of Dax for his accomplishments in 2023. It takes a significant amount of transaction volume to achieve a National Broker of the Year award. It speaks to his dedication to both the industry and his clients. He is truly among the most accomplished professionals in land real estate,” said Kobernus.

Dax is joined by many other agents within Hayden Outdoors Real Estate that have sold a tremendous amount of land in 2023. Forty two agents and brokers had sold over $5 Million in land sales within the brokerage in 2023, helping the brokerage to over $1 Billion in land sales in 2023 and over $5 Billion since 2019.

About Hayden Outdoors: Hayden Outdoors, LLC is a family-owned and operated real estate brokerage started in Goodland, Kansas in 1976 that is based in Windsor, Colorado. Hayden Outdoors has grown to over 225 licensed brokers, agents and staff in over 33 states. Learn more by visiting www.HaydenOutdoors.com.

Attachments

2023 APEX Awards

RLI Apex Award 2023 National Broker of the Year in Ranch Sales

CONTACT: Dan Brunk Hayden Outdoors Real Estate 970-674-1990 [email protected]