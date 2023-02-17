Oak Ridge, TN, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces the appointment of Linda Cooper as Vice President of Project Management.

“Linda joins Daxor with over 30 years of experience in product development and commercialization in the medical device industry. Linda’s proven track record makes her an excellent addition to the Daxor team to lead our development projects including our next generation systems, as well as overseeing our operations at our Oak Ridge facility,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation.

Before joining Daxor, Linda has held several senior leadership roles with major medical device companies including OsteoCentric Technologies and Integra LifeSciences where she oversaw multiple product launches through the entire product development process including software and hardware design, testing, regulatory clearance, initial build and launch. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Iowa and is an inventor on a U.S. patent for a bone plate system for repair of proximal humeral fracture.

“It is an exciting time to be joining Daxor as we prepare to submit our next generation systems in preparation for the most important technology launch for the company in twenty years. I look forward to working with the entire Oak Ridge team, utilizing their expertise to streamline procedures, eliminate redundancies, plan for future growth, and build upon the existing energized environment,” said Linda Cooper.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor’s mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.