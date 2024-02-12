Oak Ridge, TN, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology today announces two significant new customer transactions with Daxor’s BVA-100™ (Blood Volume Analyzer) in January, marking a strong start to 2024.

New wins include:

Four-year lease agreement for the BVA analyzer at an award-winning network of 24 affiliated hospitals in Mississippi, West Tennessee, and East Arkansas with a reach into Kentucky, Missouri, and central Alabama

BVA analyzer purchase at a 200-bed independent hospital in Mississippi

Interventional cardiologist Dr. Aaron Earles, a clinical user at a new account had this to say, “We started using BVA in our hospital and the results have been astounding. We are shortening our length of stay as well. We are also finding that people we thought were in chronic heart failure were intravascularly volume depleted and anemic. It is a game-changer. It helps us preserve renal function as well.”

“Our sales and marketing teams have kicked off the new calendar year with great momentum,” said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor’s CEO and President. “We remain focused on commercialization – broadening our reach with new analyzer purchases, and driving utilization within our current customer base, supported by our ezBVA Lab service.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor’s mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.