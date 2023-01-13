Oak Ridge, TN, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces it will be presenting at the Society for Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) 2023 Critical Care Congress at the Moscone Center In San Francisco, CA from January 21 through the 24, 2023.

“This meeting is the premier critical care conference in the world and represents a significant opportunity for Daxor to expand our business within this specialty,” commented Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor. “In addition to the proven value our solutions provide to care teams and patients alike in heart failure, critical care is another important treatment focus where volume management is a demanding challenge to be met.”

Daxor’s Chief Scientific Officer Jonathan Feldschuh added, “We have strong evidence supporting the effectiveness of direct blood volume measurement to improve outcomes for patients in critical care. Peer-reviewed studies, including a randomized controlled trial, have demonstrated that, compared to standard care, actionable BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer) information changed surgical intensive care unit fluid and red blood cell interventions in 44% of cases, while reducing patient mortality by 66%, while also reducing patients’ length of stay and days on a ventilator.”

The Company will be exhibiting at Booth #461.

About Society of Critical Care Medicine

The Society of Critical Care Medicine’s (SCCM) 2023 Critical Care Congress is the solution for any critical care professional looking to acquire the latest knowledge and research. SCCM is a recognized leader in critical care education. The annual Congress has delivered an exceptional and comprehensive experience for over 50 years.

