The St. Louis-based Practice is Offering This New, Long-Lasting, Fast-Acting Injectable Wrinkle Relaxer This Spring

ST. LOUIS, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West County Plastic Surgeons of Washington University is now offering wrinkle-relaxing Daxxify™ at the St. Louis-based practice. This new injectable neuromodulator is designed to address dynamic wrinkles and restore a smoother, more youthful appearance for six months on average. It’s the first and only peptide-enhanced injectable that’s FDA approved for treating moderate to severe glabellar lines (frown lines or “elevens”) between the brows.

Many of the most common wrinkles on the face—frown lines included—are linked to repetitive facial expressions. Every time we smile, frown, squint, or even chew, the underlying tissue moves along with the muscles in motion. Since the skin is constantly being stretched, wrinkles eventually form in the high-motion areas.

Daxxify™ is made to counter these effects. The minimally invasive treatment works very similarly to BOTOX®. It’s a neurotoxin or neuromodulator, meaning its primary ingredient is a protein called botulinum toxin, which blocks nerve signals that trigger contractions. When injected into facial muscles, it relaxes contractions as a way of preventing dynamic wrinkles.

There are some major differences between Daxxify™ and similar injectables like BOTOX®. The main factor that differentiates Daxxify™ is that it is made with peptide exchange technology. This formulation allows the effects to last so long. It also does not contain animal proteins or human serum albumin (unlike other neuromodulators), so it remains tightly bound at the neuromuscular junction and the neurotoxin can adhere to the receptor more effectively. As opposed to its counterparts that each have a lifespan of three to four months, Daxxify™ lasts for up to six months on average—and even nine months for some patients. Some evidence suggests it has a faster onset of results as well.

Daxxify™ is ideal for patients who want a long-lasting neuromodulator, but it’s important to remember that no one neuromodulator is necessarily “better” than the others. The most suitable option for you depends on your aesthetic goals and the recommendation of your trusted and experienced injector.

