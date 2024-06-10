SEATTLE, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DaySavers , the most compliant and tested pre-rolled cone and rolling paper brand on the market, announced today their partnership with the Cannabis Research Coalition and The Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP) on a first-of-its-kind study called The Science of Smokeability (SOS), which is looking to pay people to smoke pre-rolls for science. SOS is a 2+ year series of scientific experiments focusing on analyzing cultivation and processing metrics to evaluate which variables produce the most pleasant and least harmful smoking experience.

Currently, cannabis is cultivated to maximize yield and cannabinoid content. No study to date has ever evaluated how cultivation practices or post-harvest processing impact the smokeability of the final product. The SOS study promises to contribute significantly to the evolution of the cannabis industry by providing actionable insights that link cultivation and manufacturing practices to consumer experiences. This research not only has the potential to improve product quality and consistency, but also promote sustainability, profitability, and a deeper scientific understanding of cannabis as a medicinal and recreational product.

The study is currently taking place over the course of two years, integrating controlled laboratory data from smoking experiments with consumer research about smoking experience with different variables. The variables that will be studied include variations in mineral content, nutritional content (flushing), nitrosamines (potential carcinogens), moisture content, and the overall effect on ash color, smoke composition, and smoke quality.

Pre-rolls will be distributed to participants in selected phases of the study to gather qualitative feedback. DaySavers will be paying $4.20 to 200 randomly selected individuals, who will receive 2 free pre-rolls and be asked to fill out a qualitative survey comparing the 2 joints. Those interested in smoking pre-rolls for science and getting paid for their participation can sign up here . Individuals not selected as part of the 200 randomly selected participants can still participate in the study through various surveys throughout the study.

Harrison Bard, CEO and Co-Founder of DaySavers and Custom Cones USA, says, “Through this research, we will be shedding light on some major unknowns in the cannabis industry. This type of research exists and has been proven to be extremely important in the tobacco industry, so we are excited to pave the way for a safer and more enjoyable future for the cannabis industry where quality and standards are at the forefront of cannabis cultivation and pre-roll product development.”

The study is being conducted by qualified researchers from various organizations including The Cannabis Research Coalition (CRC) , an academic cultivation research group that is developing advanced cultivation techniques aimed at optimizing yield and quality of medicinal cannabis, and The Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP) , a nonprofit organization focusing on providing quality cannabis materials and tracking the experience of users. Dr. Allison Justice and Dr. Markus Roggen, two of the top researchers on the study, came together in 2021 for their groundbreaking work in exploring the hypotheses behind the color change of ash in cannabis smoking, sparking widespread interest and discussion. The SOS study has also partnered with Controlled Chemistry, experts in cannabis smoke and inhalation studies for cannabis, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and methodologies.

“This partnership highlights the pivotal importance of industry-wide collaboration and underscores the significance of research initiatives for shaping the future of the cannabis sector. This cross-departmental research collaboration extends beyond mere acquisition of sustainable and profitable cultivation and post-harvest metrics; we are actively establishing the benchmarks for ensuring the highest standards in producing flower intended for combustion,” said Allison Justice, PhD, founder of the Cannabis Research Coalition.

The first phase of findings are expected to be published in the coming months and will demonstrate how to optimize cultivation metrics to save time, money, and resources and enhance product quality. The first phase aims to foster greater brand loyalty and improve sustainable growing methods that maximize profitability for growers. Moreover, many states are hesitant to permit smokable flower due to uncertainties about the substances produced in cannabis smoke. The findings from the SOS study will be shared with ASTM Cannabis , an organization that establishes widely recognized industry standards, and will provide regulators with a solid basis for informed cannabis policy decisions.

Sign up here to be a participant: https://daysavers.com/science-of-smokeability/

DaySavers is a smoking accessories brand by Custom Cones USA , the leading and most trusted manufacturer of pre-rolled cones . DaySavers and Custom Cones USA partnered with the SOS to help pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in cannabis quality, consistency, and improve standards overall for pre-roll production.

Custom Cones USA will also be conducting an experiment for the study aimed at infused pre-rolls, testing different types of infusion processes and analyzing which ones burn the hottest, as well as which convey the most cannabinoids and terpenes. Sponsorship proceeds for the SOS study will be reinvested into the non-profit Network of Applied Pharmacognosy and The Cannabis Research Coalition to support the evolution of cannabis research.

About DaySavers

DaySavers is the most compliant and transparent smoking accessories brand on the market, by holding itself to the same compliance standards as regulated cannabis companies. All DaySavers products are tested for heavy metals, microbials, and pesticides. DaySavers is a house of brands that specializes in pre-rolled cones , tubes, blunts, and other innovative pre-roll products. The Fill-a Blunts brand specializes in pre-rolled blunts and Smoke Temple is a brand of luxury pre-rolled smoking accessories, the first product being a pre-rolled cross cone . The DaySavers Expert Panel reviews and approves every product sold on DaySavers.com — giving you the confidence to taste new papers and test the very best smoking tools. We also test all our products just as strictly as regulated cannabis products, something no other rolling paper company does – that’s Simply Superior!

About Custom Cones USA

Founded in 2017 by Harrison Bard and Fredrik Rading, Custom Cones USA is a leading pre-roll resource in the cannabis industry. The team has a wealth of knowledge about all aspects of pre-roll manufacturing and the entire pre-roll sector of the cannabis space. From custom-branded pre-rolled cones and wholesale bulk pre-rolled cones , to completely customized pre-roll packaging projects and pre-roll machines , they offer expertise and solutions to companies big and small in all sectors of the pre-roll space. Custom Cones USA wants to help their customers operate with relative ease and ensure both the companies and their customers have the highest quality smoking experience.

About The Science of Smokeability Study

The Science of Smokeability (SOS) study is a pioneering 2+ year research project led by Dr. Allison Justice, Dr. Miyabe Shields, Dr. Riley Kirk, Dr. Markus Roggen, and Ashley Manning. This study explores how cultivation and processing metrics impact the smoking experience, filling a critical gap in cannabis research. Unlike past studies focused on yield and cannabinoid content, SOS evaluates the effects of cultivation and post-harvest processing on smokeability, aiming to enhance product quality, sustainability, and consumer satisfaction. By integrating qualitative surveys and quantitative analysis using advanced technology, the study seeks to determine objective measurements of quality to enhance the medicinal value of cannabis and provide consistent quality to consumers. Engaging regular cannabis consumers as experts, the study promotes open dialogue through social media, podcasts, and traditional media, connecting the community with the research process.

About the Cannabis Research Coalition

Founded in 2022 by Dr. Allison Justice & Ashley Manning. The Cannabis Research Coalition (CRC) partners with academia and cannabis industry stakeholders to advance the exploration of the cannabis plant. Their mission is to implement science-based research to develop sustainable, efficient, and profitable cultivation techniques. The CRC combines the resources of cannabis industry stakeholders—including individuals and businesses—to fund academic research that provides practical answers to industry challenges. Our cooperative research model, inspired by successful horticulture and greenhouse research collaborations, allows members to benefit from pooled resources, gaining access to cutting-edge, science-based research at a fraction of the cost. By partnering with colleagues, collaborators, and sometimes competitors, our members stay at the forefront of production know-how. For more information, visit www.cannabisrc.org . If you are looking to support cannabis research consider donating via the CRC GoFundMe or by becoming a member

About the Network of Applied Pharmacognosy

The Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP) is a non-profit research organization dedicated to accelerating the real-world applications of cannabis and other natural products by bridging the gap between academia, the industry, and the community. Co-founded by Dr. Riley Kirk and Dr. Miyabe Shields, NAP combines rigorous scientific research while prioritizing lived experiences. NAP’s primary projects include longitudinal real-world data analysis, innovative research collaborations ranging from atomic-scale structural biochemistry to consumer evaluations of smoke quality, and impactful science advocacy. With a focus on inclusivity and accessibility, NAP aims to advance the understanding of cannabis, enhance public health, and support the evolving needs of both patients and consumers. For more information, please visit appliedpharmacognosy.org .