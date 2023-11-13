The Partnership Also Includes The Launch of ‘Cones For A Cause’ Custom Pre-Rolls, With Proceeds Going Toward The 40 Tons Foundation

RENTON, Wash., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Cones USA , a leading manufacturer and producer of premium pre-roll cones, today announced a partnership between the company’s new direct-to-consumer brand DaySavers and 40 Tons – a multi-state social impact cannabis CPG brand committed to providing second chances to those with past cannabis convictions. To kick off the partnership DaySavers and 40 Tons will launch a one-of-a-kind letter-writing campaign at MJBizCon 2023, the largest cannabis industry conference of the year. The letter-writing campaign aims to be the largest cannabis awareness and prison letter writing campaign ever conducted at a cannabis conference, with the goal of 10,000 postcards being written and then sent directly to prisoners currently incarcerated for cannabis crimes. MJBizCon 2023 will take place from November 28th to December 1st at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The campaign recognizes that receiving mail is one of the few things that bring solace, peace and hope to the tens of thousands of prisoners currently incarcerated in the U.S. for cannabis-related crimes. Bolstering that hope, the partnership between DaySavers by Custom Cones USA and 40 Tons aims to reassure prisoners that they are not forgotten, and that campaigns for their freedom are a priority for the cannabis industry. Postcards written at the MJBizCon event feature beautifully created artwork by Ryan Strauss depicting actual prisoners currently incarcerated due to non-violent cannabis offenses.

“Our team is extremely honored to partner with the 40 Tons team in service of this important cause and thoughtful approach to awareness,” said Harrison Bard, Co-Founder of Custom Cones USA. “The letter-writing campaign at MJBizCon will be the largest of its kind at any cannabis event, and we are proud to support the resolute work of 40 Tons in this endeavor, with more opportunities for consumers to get involved soon to be announced.”

“The slogans of this year’s MJBizCon include ‘Dare to Grow’, ‘Dare to Dream’, and ‘Dare to Know’ but we’d like to challenge those attending and those in the cannabis industry to ‘Dare to Care’ about the thousands of individuals currently sitting in jail cells for crimes related to the same plant that the entire cannabis industry profits from,” says Loriel Alegrete, CEO of 40 Tons. “40 Tons is a black and female owned legacy brand in the cannabis industry, in which everyone within the company has been incarcerated for cannabis-related crimes or directly affected by it. Our MJBizCon booth is created to replicate a jail cell itself as part of our unrelenting commitment to calling attention to the hypocrisy of the cannabis industry making billions of dollars while there are still so many people in jail for this plant.”

Corvain Cooper, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Ambassador for 40 Tons, adds, “It all comes full circle for me. I was sitting in a cell with a life sentence over cannabis until the former president let me out on his final day in office. Now I get to show people what it was like. Thank you MJBizCon and Custom Cones USA for helping to spread our message.”

Early next year, Custom Cones USA and 40 Tons will expand their partnership with a launch of Cones for a Cause collaboration, featuring a line of charity cones with 40 Tons branding. A portion of proceeds from each sale of the collaborative line of pre-roll cones will go to the 40 Tons Foundation, whose mission is to provide education, resources and career opportunities for BIPOC communities along with those that have been system impacted, starting with the cannabis industry. Custom Cones USA will also be one of the main sponsors of the upcoming 40 Tons Level Up Career Conference in New York in summer of 2024. More info on both of these collaborations will be announced in the coming months.

About DaySavers

DaySavers is the most compliant and transparent smoking accessories brand on the market, by holding itself to the same compliance standards as regulated cannabis companies. All DaySavers products are tested for heavy metals, microbials, and pesticides. DaySavers is a house of brands that specializes in pre-rolled cones, tubes, blunts, and other innovative pre-roll products. The Fill-a Blunts brand specialized in pre-rolled blunts and Smoke Temple is a brand of luxury pre-rolled smoking accessories, the first product being a pre-rolled cross cone . The DaySavers Expert Panel reviews and approves every product sold on DaySavers.com — giving you the confidence to taste new papers and test the very best smoking tools. We also test all our products just as strictly as regulated cannabis products, something no other rolling paper company does – that’s Simply Superior!

About Custom Cones USA

Founded in 2017 by Harrison Bard and Fredrik Rading, Custom Cones USA is a leading pre-roll resource in the cannabis industry. The team has a wealth of knowledge about all aspects of pre-roll manufacturing and the entire pre-roll sector of the cannabis space. From custom-branded pre-rolled cones and wholesale bulk cones , to completely customized pre-roll packaging projects and pre-roll machines , they offer expertise and solutions to companies big and small in all sectors of the pre-roll space. Custom Cones USA wants to help their customers operate with relative ease and ensure both the companies and their customers to have the highest quality smoking experience.

About 40 Tons

40 Tons is a Black, woman-owned, social impact, premium cannabis, clothing and accessories brand from Los Angeles, California. Representing those impacted by the system — cannabis prisoners, victims of the War on Drugs, their families and loved ones — while a booming billion dollar industry flourishes across the globe, 40 Tons was founded by the very legacy operators who’ve helped build the cannabis industry during the course of battle. With true know-how, the scars to prove it, and 40,000+ cannabis prisoners still locked-up, 40 Tons is 100% real, authentic cannabis and cannabis culture standing up for those who fought, and still fight today, the tired and traumatic war over legalization. For more information, visit 40tons.co and follow 40 Tons Brand on social media at @40TonsBrand

