SEATTLE, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Cones USA , the leading and most trusted manufacturer of pre rolled cones, today announced an exciting campaign for the company’s new direct-to-consumer brand DaySavers , the most compliant and tested rolling paper brand in the market. Have you ever wanted to get paid to smoke weed? DaySavers is offering the Ultimate Stoner Dream Job – an opportunity to smoke test the latest cannabis products, be part of the best cannabis industry events, and share your experience with the world – all while getting paid.

What exactly is the Ultimate Stoner Dream Job? DaySavers is looking for passionate and hard-working content creators, writers, videographers, and social media gurus to earn money while doing something they are incredibly passionate about. Whether your creative outlet is videography, photography, blog writing, or something else, this role could be the perfect fit for you. You’ll get sent all expenses paid to the top industry events like Outside Lands, Hall of Flowers, MJBizCon, and CHAMPS – getting free samples of all the latest smoking accessories from DaySavers , Fill-a Blunts , Smoke Temple , and many more of the top brands!

“We are thrilled to be launching our Ultimate Stoner Dream Job campaign in the hopes that we will find a dedicated and one-of-a-kind content creator and social media manager to help us build engaging content on our social media platforms,” said Harrison Bard, Co-Founder and CEO of DaySavers and Custom Cones USA. “If you’re passionate about cannabis and have any kind of creative talent – this may be the job for you. Many people talk about doing what they love, but few actually have the chance to make it a reality. This is a dream opportunity for any cannabis lover!”

One lucky full-time social media guru and event marketer will be chosen to earn $70,420 annually with bonuses, travel expenses, and other perks included as well. Applicants will also have the chance to be selected for one of many part-time dream jobs which will be similar to the full-time role, just with part-time work. The content creator’s role will depend on the type of content the applicant makes as well as the state they live in.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online at https://daysavers.com/ultimate-stoner-dream-job/ . Submissions will be open from March 4th until April 20, 2024.

About DaySavers

DaySavers is the most compliant and transparent smoking accessories brand on the market, by holding itself to the same compliance standards as regulated cannabis companies. All DaySavers products are tested for heavy metals, microbials, and pesticides. DaySavers is a house of brands that specializes in pre-rolled cones , tubes, blunts, and other innovative pre-roll products. The Fill-a Blunts brand specialized in pre-rolled blunts and Smoke Temple is a brand of luxury pre-rolled smoking accessories, the first product being a pre-rolled cross cone . The DaySavers Expert Panel reviews and approves every product sold on DaySavers.com — giving you the confidence to taste new papers and test the very best smoking tools. We also test all our products just as strictly as regulated cannabis products, something no other rolling paper company does – that’s Simply Superior!

About Custom Cones USA

Founded in 2017 by Harrison Bard and Fredrik Rading, Custom Cones USA is a leading pre-roll resource in the cannabis industry. The team has a wealth of knowledge about all aspects of pre-roll manufacturing and the entire pre-roll sector of the cannabis space. From custom-branded pre-rolled cones and wholesale bulk pre rolled cones , to completely customized pre-roll packaging projects and pre-roll machines , they offer expertise and solutions to companies big and small in all sectors of the pre-roll space. Custom Cones USA wants to help their customers operate with relative ease and ensure both the companies and their customers have the highest quality smoking experience.