DB Roberts Welcomes New Senior Vice President, David Peterson DB Roberts, a leading distributor of high-quality specialty fasteners and hardware, is pleased to announce that David Peterson has joined DB Roberts as the Senior Vice President.

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DB Roberts, a leading distributor of high-quality specialty fasteners and hardware, is pleased to announce that David Peterson has joined DB Roberts as the Senior Vice President, providing collaborative leadership across the DB Roberts footprint.

David brings over 20 years of distribution experience and 12 years of fastener experience to DB Roberts, including several years in the custom engineered and OEM fastener space.

A New England native, David has also lived in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, and Texas, and will office at the company’s Plano, Texas office.

In David’s words, “I am fortunate to join DB Roberts, a family-owned company that truly lives up to family-culture that it presents. The respectful, collaborative culture here truly demonstrates that employees are central to everything we do.”

“We are lucky to have found a confident leader, in David Peterson, for DB Roberts”, remarked Robert Clapp, Jr., President and CEO of the DAC Group, the parent company of DB Roberts. “David brings decades of experience leading distribution organizations in sales, operations, and management roles. All experiences that we believe will serve to enhance the DB Roberts business and our customers’ experiences well into the future.”

DB Roberts is well positioned for growth in the market area and David’s combination of experience in distribution as well as in the customer engineered space provide the leadership needed to support and grow the company.

About DB Roberts

DB Roberts (https://www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of high-quality specialty fasteners and hardware with best-in-class, customized inventory management programs. We maintain a significant inventory of top brands and support our customers with locations strategically positioned throughout North America.

Attachment

DB Roberts Welcomes New Senior Vice President, David Peterson

CONTACT: Laura Murphy DB Roberts lmurphy@dbroberts.com