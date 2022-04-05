DBSA PEER SPECIALIST INSTRUCTOR AND MILITARY VETERAN PROVIDES TESTIMONY IN SUPPORT OF PENDING LEGISLATION FOR THE VIRTUAL PEER SUPPORT ACT

Breaking News
(CHICAGO) – LeVail Smith, Peer Specialist and instructor for the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), spoke Tuesday as a panelist at the Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee hearing in support of pending legislation H.R. 2929, the Virtual Peer Support Act.

Mr. Smith was invited to the hearing, entitled “Communities in Need: Legislation to Support Mental Health ad Well Being,” to offer input on legislation to support the behavioral health of Americans severely challenged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an instructor for the DBSA Peer Support Specialist course and a mentor for other peers participating in the DBSA peer apprentice program, Smith shared his experiences as an individual in recovery and wellness living with a mental health issue and substance use condition.

“After years in and out of psychiatric wards and institutions, and being lost on the streets, I began a comeback in which DBSA played an integral role,” said Smith. “As a participant with DBSA, the leading national organization for people living with mood disorders, I have been directly impacted by many of the programs Congress will re-authorize this year. As a peer specialist course instructor, I have been able to share my journey with my students. I sit before you today as a man in recovery, living a life of which I am proud.”

Among the legislation Smith highlighted in his testimony was H.R. 2929, the Virtual Peer Support Act that, if it becomes law, will provide funding to expand access to virtual peer support services, including virtual support group meetings, and provide training to individuals who want to become state-certified peer support specialists.

“We have seen the demand for DBSA virtual support groups jump by more than 137% since the start of the pandemic,” said Michael Pollock, CEO of DBSA. “And even though we’ve increased the number of support groups, we still have waiting lists of people wanting to join. The evidence shows virtual groups can improve an individual’s ability to manage his or her mental health. We need so many more of these groups to help the substantial number of Americans whose health has been compromised by COVID-19.”

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that provides hope, help, support, and education to serve the estimated 21 million people throughout the U.S. who live with mood disorders. Programs and resources are offered through our website, dbsalliance.org, and through our 400+ support groups across the country. DBSA emphasizes the value of peer support as a crucial resource for wellness. The term peer describes someone who lives with a mood disorder. DBSA believes in the strength and resilience of each person and supports the individual’s right to create his/her/their own path to wellness. DBSA also serves caregivers, families, and friends of people living with mood disorders because family and social support are central to wellness.

CONTACT: Kevin Williams
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
312-342-7693
kwilliams@dbsalliance.org

