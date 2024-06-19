Hunter Biden is poised to lose his license to practice law in Washington, D.C., this week after a disciplinary counsel moved to suspend him after his felony convictions.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel handles penalties for members of the bar in D.C. It issued a letter to the D.C. Court of Appeals seeking to ensure that the first son “is suspended immediately from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending resolution of this matter.”

