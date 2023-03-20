The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial revenue during the forecast period owing to the surge in the utilization of DCB and AMB substrates in power circuits that are employed in renewable energy and electric vehicles

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Surge in demand for electronic units for electric vehicle (EV) power modules is expected to spur the utilization of DCB and AMB substrates. Improved electrical performance, high-power densities, and effective thermal management are some of the key advantages that power module manufacturers gain after incorporating DBC and AMB ceramic substrates.

The global DCB and AMB Substrate Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2031.

High demand for DCB and AMB substrates in power electronic modules that are used in aerospace and automotive industries is likely to offer abundant business opportunities for companies in the market. These industries need high-temperature-operating power devices.

Rise in adoption of power modules in photovoltaic power generation has bolstered adoption of DCB and AMB substrates. Additionally, these substrates are being adopted in power modules of wind turbines. The rise in utilization of modern power modules in escalators and elevators is expected to bolster the market growth.

Novel material designs and advancement in process techniques are likely to improve the thermal shock performance of DBA/AMB substrates. Recent R&D in ceramic substrates for power module applications is likely to pave the way for the development of alumina-based ceramic substrates.

This is expected to augment the DCB and AMB Substrate Market outlook. Furthermore, new technologies are being developed for the manufacture of low-cost power electronic substrates.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84509

Key Findings of Study

Surge in Usage of DCB and AMB Substrates in Power Modules : DCB and AMB substrates are used to manage thermal properties of power modules. They are significantly adopted in high-voltage and high-current applications such as power electronic systems that need high power densities. Surge in usage of power modules in a wide range of applications such as electric vehicles, consumer devices, and high-speed railroads is likely to augment the DCB and AMB Substrate Market size.

: DCB and AMB substrates are used to manage thermal properties of power modules. They are significantly adopted in high-voltage and high-current applications such as power electronic systems that need high power densities. Surge in usage of power modules in a wide range of applications such as electric vehicles, consumer devices, and high-speed railroads is likely to augment the DCB and AMB Substrate Market size. Rise in Utilization of Alumina-based Materials: A wide range of materials is suitable for DCB and AMB substrates. Of all materials used, the alumina segment held major share of 48.6% of the global market in 2022. These materials are cost-effective and suitable for high-temperature-operating power devices. Demand for these is thus expected to rise steadily in the near future. The alumina-based materials segment is anticipated to retain its dominant share in the market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Rapid pace of commercialization of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is a key trend that is expected to propel the adoption of DCB and AMB substrates in the DCB and AMB substrate industry. Surge in demand for EVs and HEVs in several countries is anticipated to drive the usage of DCB and AMB substrates.

Rapid expansion of transportation and automotive sectors is likely to fuel market development during the forecast period. DCB and AMB substrates are utilized in high-temperature power electronic units in automotive components. Benefits of usage of these substrates include high thermal conductivity, low electrical resistance, and remarkable insulation voltage.

Steady expansion of renewable energy sector is anticipated to spur the demand for solar cells. This is expected to bolster the utilization of DCB and AMB substrates.

Buy this Premium Research Report (180 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84509<ype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific accounted for nearly half of the share of the global DCB and AMB Substrate Market in 2022. Surge in demand for advanced home appliances and rapid growth in the renewable energy sector are expected to propel the market in Asia Pacific. Efforts of governments in developing countries of Asia Pacific to promote the production of electric vehicles have bolstered the adoption of DCB and AMB substrates in the automotive industry.

accounted for nearly half of the share of the global DCB and AMB Substrate Market in 2022. Surge in demand for advanced home appliances and rapid growth in the renewable energy sector are expected to propel the market in Asia Pacific. Efforts of governments in developing countries of Asia Pacific to promote the production of electric vehicles have bolstered the adoption of DCB and AMB substrates in the automotive industry. North America accounted for 28.5% market share in 2022. Substantial investment in clean energy technologies in the U.S. has helped augment the market size in North America. Advancements in substrate bonding processes are expected to drive market development in the region. Increase in demand for modern power circuits presents significant revenue opportunities for companies in the region.

Competition Landscape

Large- and medium-scale vendors control the majority stake of the DCB and AMB Substrate Market. Leading players are making sizable investments in R&D activities and focusing on new product development to strengthen their position. Key companies are expanding their business to new geographies in order to increase customer base and augment market share in the next few years.

Key players operating in the DCB and AMB Substrate Market are

AMOGREENTECH,

CeramTec,

DK-Daleba,

DOWA HOLDINGS,

LX Semicon,

KCC,

The Kyocera Group,

Maruwa Co Ltd.,

Remtec Inc., and NGK ELECTRONICS USA, INC.

Budget constraints? Contact us for special Pricing:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=84509

DCB and AMB Substrate Market Segmentation

By Material

Silicon Nitride-based Material (Si3N4)

Alumina-based Materials (AL2O3)

Alumina Nitride

By Thickness

0.1 mm to 0.3 mm

0.31 mm to 0.6

0.61 mm to 1 mm

Above 1 mm

By Application

Automotive Electronics

Home Appliances

Renewable Energy

High-speed Mobility

Industrial

Aerospace

Telecommunication Centers

Others (Medical Devices, Agricultural Vehicles)

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com