DCCA AWARDED $16.9 MILLION CONTRACT BY THE CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES

Company to Provide Development and Production Services for the Fee-For-Service Data Collection System

Ellicott City, MD, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA), a veteran-owned information technology (IT) and engineering services company, today announced that it was awarded a task order to provide development and production support services on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Fee-For-Service Data Collection System (FFSDCS). The contract is for $16.9 million and has a five-year period of performance.

This effort, the latest in a series of awards made to DCCA by CMS and other government agencies, provides data collection and analytic support to the Medicare program. This support is the result of DCCA’s agile development capabilities, engineering management, and our Human Centered Design approach to building and modernizing large systems.

“DCCA takes pride in our in-depth understanding of the nation’s Medicare program and our ability to drive innovation. This contract allows us to provide solutions with the goal of improving a key system that helps deliver value in the healthcare services provided to our Nation’s seniors,” said David Bower, DCCA’s President and COO.

