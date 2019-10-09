Breaking News
Home / Top News / DCCA AWARDED $16.9 MILLION CONTRACT BY THE CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES

DCCA AWARDED $16.9 MILLION CONTRACT BY THE CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Company to Provide Development and Production Services for the Fee-For-Service Data Collection System

Ellicott City, MD, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA), a veteran-owned information technology (IT) and engineering services company, today announced that it was awarded a task order to provide development and production support services on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Fee-For-Service Data Collection System (FFSDCS). The contract is for $16.9 million and has a five-year period of performance.

This effort, the latest in a series of awards made to DCCA by CMS and other government agencies, provides data collection and analytic support to the Medicare program. This support is the result of DCCA’s agile development capabilities, engineering management, and our Human Centered Design approach to building and modernizing large systems.

“DCCA takes pride in our in-depth understanding of the nation’s Medicare program and our ability to drive innovation. This contract allows us to provide solutions with the goal of improving a key system that helps deliver value in the healthcare services provided to our Nation’s seniors,” said David Bower, DCCA’s President and COO.

About Data Computer Corporation of America
DCCA, a Veteran-Owned Business headquartered in Ellicott City, MD, provides a wide-range of technology support services, including systems development, cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics, and testing services to various Health, Defense, and Federal Agencies. Rated CMMI Level 4 for performing to standards required by the Carnegie Mellon Institute, DCCA provides disciplined, defined, and institutionalized approaches to technology development and maintenance. In addition to its CMMI rating, DCCA has also achieved ISO-9001, ISO-27001, and ISO-20000. As a successful IT and engineering services provider, DCCA works collaboratively with its customers to ensure performance quality, schedule adherence, and cost control and avoidance. More information is available about DCCA at www.dcca.com.

 

###

CONTACT: A.J. Guenther
Yes&
703-823-1600
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.