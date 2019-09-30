Breaking News
Home / Top News / DCHFA Ends FY 2019 Preserving Affordable Housing through its Risk Share Program

DCHFA Ends FY 2019 Preserving Affordable Housing through its Risk Share Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) closes Fiscal Year 2019 by funding the preservation of 195 affordable apartments through the Agency’s HUD Level I Risk Share program.  On September 27, DCHFA issued $25 million in bond financing and underwrote $15.3 million in low income housing tax credit equity for the rehabilitation of Randle Hill Apartments in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Ward 8.  “DCHFA is ending FY 2019 by funding a development that directly reflects the Agency’s mission of delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing,” stated Todd A. Lee, DCHFA Executive Director & CEO.   “The Agency became a Risk Share lender to provide an additional funding source for the production and preservation of affordable housing in the District.”

The bond financing issued for Randle Hill Apartments was secured by HUD insured mortgage loans made under DCHFA’s Level I Risk Share Program. Randle Hill is the second development of Fiscal Year 2019 financed through DCHFA’s Risk Share program. In April the Agency issued $12.5 million to rehabilitate Petworth Station Apartments.  DCHFA is the District’s only Risk Share lender.  In addition to the Agency’s investment, Randle Hill’s rehabilitation is being funded by a $13 million loan from the DC Department of Housing and Community Development’s Housing Production Trust Fund.     

 Modernizing existing affordable housing is as much of a priority as building new housing.  Randle Hill Apartments was built in 1967.  The apartment community consists of 17 buildings with apartments ranging from efficiencies to three bedroom units.  The Community Preservation and Development Corporation and Randle Hill LLC are the developers of this $50.9 million development.  Randle Hill is a primarily income restricted community with 20 apartments reserved for residents earning 80 percent of area median income (AMI), 165 restricted up to 60 percent AMI and 10 non- restricted apartments.  Current tenants will be relocated to vacant units at Randle Hill Apartments while their units are renovated.   Upgrades at the property will include flooring, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, lighting roofing, mechanical and plumbing systems, the construction of a new community room and units reserved for those with disabilities will be upgraded to compliance.

Through its Multifamily Lending and Neighborhood Investment and Capital Markets divisions, DCHFA issues tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds to lower the developers’ costs of acquiring, constructing and rehabilitating rental housing. The Agency offers private for-profit and non-profit developers low cost predevelopment, construction and permanent financing that supports the new construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of affordable rental housing in the District. 


The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P A+ rated issuer in its 40th year of serving Washington, D.C.’s residents. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for DC residents to transform their lives.  We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities.

 

Attachment

  • Randle Hills 
CONTACT: Yolanda McCutchen
DC Housing Finance Agency 
202-777-1650
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.