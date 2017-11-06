Breaking News
Home / Top News / DCHFA Financing Brings The Solstice to Northeast, D.C.

DCHFA Financing Brings The Solstice to Northeast, D.C.

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

Washington, DC, Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On November 2, the District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency  (DCHFA) financed its first development of Fiscal Year 2018 with the issuance of $21.5 million ($10.6 million long term, $10.9 million short term) in DCHFA tax exempt bonds to fund  the construction of The Solstice (3534 East Capitol NE, Washington, D.C.)  The new four story mixed-use building will bring 137 affordable apartment homes (one, two and three bedrooms), 75 parking spaces and 2,074 square feet of retail space to Ward 7’s Deanwood neighborhood.   “Deanwood has emerged as a destination neighborhood and the cost of housing is rising.  DCHFA’s investment in The Solstice helps to ensure that residents at various income levels will be able to benefit as Deanwood’s economic development continues to evolve,” stated Todd A. Lee, Executive Director/CEO, DCHFA. 

Fifteen of the two and three bedroom units will be designated as permanent supportive housing (PSH) and reserved for individuals or families earning at or below 30 percent of area median income (AMI).  The PSH units will receive operating subsidy through the Local Rent Supplement Program, managed by the District of Columbia Housing Authority. The remaining units will serve individuals and households at or below 50 percent of AMI level. Common area amenities will include a 1,300 square foot multipurpose community room and business center.

MidAtlantic Realty Partners, LLC and Taylor Adams and Associates are the joint venture developers for the project.  Additional funding to construct The Solstice will include a $19.67 million subordinate loan from the District of Columbia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Housing Production Trust Fund and $13.84 million equity generated through the syndication of low income housing tax credits by Wells Fargo Affordable Housing Community Development Corporation.  JPMorgan Chase is the project’s lender.   

Through its Multifamily Lending and Neighborhood Investment division, DCHFA issues tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds to lower the developers’ costs of acquiring, constructing and rehabilitating rental housing. The Agency offers private for-profit and non-profit developers low cost predevelopment, construction and permanent financing that supports the new construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of affordable rental housing in the District. 

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency was established in 1979 to stimulate and expand homeownership and rental housing opportunities in Washington, D.C. We accomplish our mission by offering below market rate mortgage loans to lower the homebuyers’ costs of purchasing homes and by issuing mortgage revenue bonds to lower the developers’ costs of acquiring, constructing and rehabilitating rental housing.

 

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f2dc485-23d7-4845-9345-9af0bb4a88e2

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e42c24d8-bb03-4222-ae73-a6b17631b1e1

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/715c840c-ccc7-4ee8-9f9d-0c395ee7c2ef

CONTACT: Yolanda McCutchen
DC Housing Finance Agency 
202-777-1650
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.