DCHFA Kicks-off Homeownership Month with the Lender’s Fair and Homebuyer Incentives

DC Open Doors Mortgage Loan Assistance Program

Washington,D.C., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

June is National Homeownership Month and the District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) is launching into the celebration on June 1st ‘by hosting the Lender ’s Fair.  Potential homebuyers will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with lenders and housing counselors to learn how to purchase a home in the District using DC Open Doors, HPAP and/or the Mortgage Credit Certificate Programs.  The event takes place 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at DCHFA (815 Florida Avenue NW).  Future D.C. homeowners may register for the Lender’s Fair at:  https://dchfalendersfair2019.eventbrite.com.

The Lender’s Fair is DCHFA’s first component of the District wide June Housing Bloom. “Throughout the year it is our mission at DCHFA to advance D.C.’s housing priorities and continuing to create and expand homeownership opportunities is key.  I invite our residents to join us on Saturday and throughout the month of June to learn about and benefit from the homeownership resources the Agency has to offer and those that we are introducing this year,” stated Todd A. Lee, Executive Director and CEO, DCHFA.    

DCHFA’s New Homebuyer’s Incentives and June Housing Bloom Events:

  • Closing Cost Grants – $1,500 for borrowers at 80% AMI or less  or $2,500 for borrowers at 50% AMI or less; Grants are payable towards closing costs on DC Open Doors HFA Advantage loans only. 
  • Coming Soon – New Down Payment Assistance Program – The DC Open Doors mortgage loan assistance program will offer a new deferred down payment assistance loan product with no payments and zero interest.
  • Coming Soon – New Rate Structure Loans – Lower 1st trust interest rates on DC Open Doors loans with down payment assistance
  • New bond program for DC Government Workers –  Lower first trust interest rates for DC government employees that are first time homebuyers and whose income is at or below 80% AMI
  • DC Open Doors Homebuyers’ Informational Sessions – Seminars featuring a DC Open Doors approved lender and a realtor take place at DCHFA on the first and third Wednesday of each month.  The June sessions will take place on June 5 and June 19th, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is in its 40th year of serving Washington, D.C.’s residents. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for DC residents to transform their lives.  We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities.

 

