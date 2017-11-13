DCP Midstream Announces Pricing of Series A Preferred Units

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) (“DCP”) announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 500,000 of its 7.375% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (the “Preferred Units”) at a price of $1,000 per unit. Distributions on the Preferred Units will be payable from and including the original issue date to, but not including, December 15, 2022 at a fixed rate equal to 7.375% per annum of the stated liquidation preference of $1,000 per unit. On and after December 15, 2022, distributions on the Preferred Units will accumulate for each distribution period at a percentage of the liquidation preference equal to the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.148%. DCP expects to receive net proceeds from the offering of approximately $487.8 million after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses, and intends to use the net proceeds for general partnership purposes, including the repayment of its 2.50% Senior Notes due December 1, 2017. The offering is expected to close on November 20, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) is a midstream master limited partnership, with a diversified portfolio of assets, engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling NGLs and recovering and selling condensate. Denver, Colorado based DCP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LP, which is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is 100% owned by DCP Midstream, LLC. DCP Midstream, LLC is a joint venture between Enbridge Inc. and Phillips 66.

This press release may include forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws regarding DCP Midstream, LP, including statements regarding the intended use of offering proceeds and other aspects of the Preferred Unit offering. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other assumptions that are difficult to predict and may be beyond DCP’s control, including market conditions, customary offering closing conditions and other factors described in the prospectus and accompanying prospectus supplement for the offering. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, DCP’s actual results may vary materially from what management anticipated, estimated, projected or expected.

Investors are encouraged to closely consider the disclosures and risk factors contained in DCP’s annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the prospectus and related prospectus supplement for the Preferred Units. The statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release. DCP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.