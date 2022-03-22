Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DCP Midstream Announces Sustainability-Linked Amendment and Renewal of Revolving Credit Facility

DCP Midstream Announces Sustainability-Linked Amendment and Renewal of Revolving Credit Facility

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

DENVER, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced the amendment and renewal of its $1.4 billion revolving credit facility, which now includes sustainability-linked pricing metrics.

The interest and fees paid on the credit facility are linked to two sustainability metrics, DCP’s progress toward reaching its target to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as published in its 2021 Sustainability Report, and outperforming midstream industry peers in safety performance.

“This is an innovative transaction and one of the first sustainability-linked financing arrangements within the midstream industry,” said Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and CEO. “We set aggressive goals, committing to a 30% reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a net zero target by 2050, and this transaction demonstrates DCP’s accountability to meeting these goals and improving our sustainability performance.”

The $1.4 billion unsecured revolving credit facility has been extended five years and will mature in March 2027. Additionally, in anticipation of the cessation of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”), this is one of the energy industry’s first credit facilities linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”).

“We are delighted to support the transition to new benchmark interest rates through this syndicated SOFR facility,” said Sean O’Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer. “We appreciate the strong support and commitment from our relationship banks. This facility extension, coupled with the successful execution of our strategy, continues to set up DCP as an industry leader and for long-term sustainability.”

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. acted as joint lead arrangers for the facility, and Mizuho acted as DCP’s Sustainability Structuring Agent. To learn more about DCP’s company-wide sustainability efforts visit https://www.dcpmidstream.com/sustainability/.

About DCP Midstream, LP
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws, including statements regarding DCP Midstream, LP’s goals, commitments, and targets with respect to greenhouse gas emissions, safety, sustainability, and aspects of the revolving credit facility. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other assumptions that are difficult to predict and may be beyond the control of DCP Midstream, LP. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the actual results, performance, or events may vary materially from what was expressed or implied herein. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, please see DCP Midstream, LP’s reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements herein speak only as of the date of this news release. DCP Midstream, LP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Mike Fullman
Phone: 303-605-1628

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.