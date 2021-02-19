DCP Midstream Files Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2020

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) has filed its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the Form 10-K, which contains our audited financial statements, is available on the investor section of our website at www.dcpmidstream.com. Investors may request a hardcopy of the Form 10-K free of charge by sending a request to the office of the Corporate Secretary of DCP Midstream at 370 17th Street, Suite 2500, Denver, Colorado 80202.

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sarah Sandberg Phone: 303-605-1626

About DCP Midstream, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.