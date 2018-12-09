De-miners sound all-clear at marooned Jordan River baptism shrines

Israeli and foreign engineers sounded the all-clear on Sunday around three churches on the western bank of the Jordan River, near where Jesus is believed to have been baptized, after mines that had marooned the shrines for decades were cleared.
