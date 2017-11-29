Breaking News
Home / Top News / DEACOM DISCOVER 2018 User Conference Details Released

DEACOM DISCOVER 2018 User Conference Details Released

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deacom, Inc., an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) provider for manufacturers and distributors, announced today that its annual DEACOM DISCOVER conference will be held from April 17-19, 2018 at the Radisson Valley Forge Hotel. This event is a unique opportunity for Deacom to bring together its diverse user community for three days of strategic collaboration, hands-on workshops, and opportunities to network with industry peers and software experts.

 

“What I really like about this conference is getting the chance to hear how other people are using the ERP system,” said JT Griffith from Nature’s One. “You don’t get to go to many conferences where you are able to sit down with your peers from other companies or Deacom’s team to bounce ideas off each other. If you look at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, a Deacom person is at every table looking to learn and help however they can.”

The conference will offer 30 sessions to shed light on best practices, advanced applications, implementation strategies, new functionality, and industry-specific challenges for those in the manufacturing and distribution industries. Customer case studies and software demonstrations will be used to spark inspiration and drive discussions.

 New this year, is the DEACOM TechLab which will be open and available to all attendees throughout the conference. As specific processes are addressed in workshops, those same case studies will be available to try first-hand in DEACOM test environments. Deacom experts will be available to help facilitate successful completion of each case. This is a great opportunity to ensure a strong understanding and execution of critical business processes before the conference concludes.

Customers looking to tackle company-specific challenges with Deacom experts have the opportunity to sign up for 1:1 sessions held on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Deacom’s headquarters.

DEACOM DISCOVER participants include c-level executives and personnel within accounting, warehousing, production, purchasing, sales, inventory, supply chain, and R&D areas of manufacturing and distribution businesses. Whether they are a DEACOM veteran with 10+ years of experience or just kicked off implementation, the conference’s workshops and networking events are sure to spark inspiration for stronger business practices.

Register now for DEACOM DISCOVER 2018 and save with Early Bird pricing. For more information about Deacom, visit www.deacom.com or call 1-877-4-DEACOM.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e436c0ab-f406-46c3-824f-d129c384c2a4

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d4e292f-3ad5-43ba-b8d8-adbfcc0e44a0

CONTACT: Kelly Peters
Deacom, Inc.
6109712278 x246
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.