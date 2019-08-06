Deacom Named “Best Place to Work” by Philadelphia Business Journal

Deacom, Inc. takes home the “Best Place to Work” award form Philadelphia Business Journal for the 3rd year in a row.

Deacom earns 2019 Best Place to Work award.

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deacom, Inc., an enterprise software company headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA, is included in Philadelphia Business Journal’s “2019 Best Place to Work” list. Based on the results of an independent survey, Deacom’s career opportunities, people, and culture were significant factors in the company’s position on the list for the third year in a row.

“We are honored to be acknowledged as one of the best places to work in the Philadelphia area,” said Scott Deakins, COO of Deacom. “As we grow, it is critical that we maintain the challenging, rewarding, and approachable culture that ignites passion in our employees. This year, the outstanding performances of our team have led to the creation of new roles, expansion of our management team, and formation of an entirely new department.”

This award comes on the heels of the software company’s announcement of expanding into Europe next year. “This is a very exciting time for the Deacom team as we look to build our company and reputation overseas while increasing the opportunities for our US team members. We look forward to leveraging the talent we already have on board to help train new employees in our German headquarters and get the office up and running,” continued Deakins.

The Philadelphia Business Journal names companies to its “Best Places to Work” list using a scientific process based on anonymous responses to an employee engagement survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. As part of the survey, employees rate the company in areas including work environment, compensation, people, personal growth, benefits, trust in leadership, and professional development.

The full list of “Best Places to Work” was published in the August 2, 2019 issue of Philadelphia Business Journal.

About Deacom, Inc.

Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM ERP, a comprehensive ERP platform with the industry’s largest functional foundation. As the artisans of ERP software, Deacom builds functionality that specifically resolves the complex challenges of manufacturers and distributors. With a focus on constantly evolving the software, critical business functionality is developed by Deacom into the core platform. This provides a unique opportunity for customers to increase operational efficiency and decrease the total costs of ERP ownership. To learn more, visit deacom.com, follow on Twitter or call 1-877-4-DEACOM.

