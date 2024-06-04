Many elections are marked by reports of dead people voting, but a dead person being elected is far less common. Yet that’s exactly what happened Tuesday when Rep. Donald Payne Jr. won a primary in New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District.
The beloved congressman and member of the Congressional Black Caucus suffered a fatal heart attack April 24, according to the New York Post.
The filing deadline for primary campaigns in New Jersey was in March. Congressman Payne was the only c
