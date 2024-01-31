Lawmakers often disparage reporters when they ask about hypotheticals. But Senate conservatives scorched the hypothetical bipartisan border security package. Even before they saw it.

“This could cause as many problems as it solves,” predicted Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

But some on the right were out to kill the bill long before they even knew much about the bill. Frustrated, they complained about a lack of information dribbling out from the tightly held negotiations.

[Read Full story at source]